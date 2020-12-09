“The Premier League appeals to me” Arsenal target opens the door for a Premier League move

Jonathan Tah has opened the door for a future move to Arsenal by claiming that he loves the Premier League.

The German defender has been a target of Arsenal for some time now and the Gunners looked to sign him in previous transfer windows.

He has remained one of the best defenders in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, but there is every possibility that he will leave them soon.

He was speaking about the Premier League recently and he said that the English top flight appealed to him.

He also said that the physicality of the league and the need to make quick decisions are two attributes that suit his game.

“The Premier League appeals to me, it has always been like that. I always had the feeling that my style of play would suit England well,” he said in an interview with Goal and SPOX.

“The physicality of the league and the need to think quickly are qualities that suit my game. Opinions differ as to which league is the best in the world – for me it’s the Premier League.”

Tah has remained an impressive part of the Leverkusen as well as the Germany national team.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Magalhaes in the last transfer window, but the Gunners might release David Luiz after this season and Tah will be a solid replacement.