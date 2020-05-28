The Premier League is back, but these fans are not happy because of Arsenal’s first opponents

The Premier League teams have agreed to get the action back underway in the 2019/2020 season next month.

The competition will resume on June 17th, but the first set of games would be the outstanding games for Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

Football fans across the world are glad to hear that the competition would be back underway soon and they have taken to social media to show their delight.

However, it isn’t the fans of every team that is happy after the Premier League released the fixture list for the first set of games, and Arsenal fans are the ones with the most concerns.

The Gunners were supposed to play their Premier League game against Manchester City at the Etihad before the competition was suspended and that fixture has been pencilled down as Arsenal’s first game when the Premier League returns and fans are not happy about that development and they want us to know it.

Piers Morgan was the leading Arsenal fan to express his lack of delight in Arsenal’s first game back.

GOOD NEWS! Premier League re-starting on June 17.

BAD NEWS! First game back is Arsenal away to Man City.

This all feels too early to me, let's not rush back into things… — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 28, 2020

Premier League football is set to resume on June 17th. Our first game is away to Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/E4nRuH3PCY — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 28, 2020

ive waited 11 weeks for premier league football to be back just for arsenal to play man city first so i think i’ll just go back to sleep — pippa (@hipippa) May 28, 2020

The positive is that at least it gets the hardest possible game out of the way immediately and there is no guarantee that City will be any fitter or motivated than Arsenal. There is no need to be gloomy about this game.