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“The Premier League is in their hands” Guardiola keeps the pressure on Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has increased the pressure on Arsenal by insisting that the Premier League title is now theirs to lose, following Manchester City’s victory over the Gunners in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester City produced a strong second-half display in that match, scoring twice to secure the trophy and underline their ability to deliver in crucial moments. While their overall form this season has been inconsistent, they demonstrated their quality when it mattered most, reinforcing their status as serious contenders.

Title Race Intensifies

Despite City’s success in the final, Arsenal have enjoyed a more consistent campaign and remains in a strong position in the league standings. Their performances over the course of the season have placed them ahead in the title race, although the margin is not insurmountable.

Both teams remain firmly in contention, with a key fixture still to be played between them at the Etihad Stadium. In addition, Manchester City hold a game in hand, which could prove significant as the season progresses. There is still considerable football to be played, and it is widely expected that both sides may drop points before the campaign concludes.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Guardiola Shifts the Pressure

As reported by ESPN, Guardiola said:

“I would like to be nine points in front to fight for the Premier League.

“I don’t think it will have an impact, different competition and they will be more concerned when they come to the Etihad.

“The Premier League is in their hands.

“We have a game in hand and Arsenal at home, and we are going to try to win our games, and we will see what happens.”

Guardiola is attempting to shift expectations onto Arsenal, emphasising their current advantage in the standings. While Manchester City remain confident in their ability to challenge, Guardiola has acknowledged that Arsenal are in a stronger position.

The title race remains finely balanced, and Arsenal will need to handle the added pressure effectively if they are to convert their advantage into silverware by the end of the season.

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