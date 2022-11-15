The Premier League table without VAR decisions would be different for Arsenal

Arsenal is five points clear at the top of the Premier League table as players head for the World Cup to return just before Christmas.

Considering their struggles at the end of last season, it seems like a dream that Mikel Arteta’s side could be this high on the league table.

However, things are much better and five points in the lead by Christmas means Arsenal must be taken seriously.

One key factor in winning a game in the PL nowadays is VAR decisions. When it goes your way, you stand a much better chance of taking a win.

But it can also be the difference between losing and winning a fixture. Considering its importance, The Sun has computed the EPL table without VAR interventions.

The report reveals without VAR, Arsenal will have 35 points, the same as Manchester City.

However, the Citizens will be atop the league table on goals difference.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As interesting as this seems, it is a useless piece of information which will help no one.

VAR has come to stay and the EPL table will always be affected by the decisions made with it.

We have also been on the receiving end of some poor VAR decisions, yet we have moved on and are thriving.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after our win at Wolves……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids