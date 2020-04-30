The Premier League urges clubs to get ready for the resumption of league games

The Premier League has activated the first phase of “Project Restart” as they look to get the Premier League season back underway.

They have suspended the Premier League since the start of March after Mikel Arteta tested positive to Covid19.

They have asked players to isolate while the Government has also banned public gatherings and put in place social distancing measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Football around the world is on the cusp of resumption and the Premier League is targeting a return to action by June.

Express Sports claims that the Premier League has told clubs to prepare for the restart of the league season, which includes recalling their players that have left England to return for their native countries.

It also involves clubs resuming training partially to prepare for when they will be given the go-ahead to start full training again.

They will inform the clubs about how the season would be restarted including safety measures to be observed via a video call on Friday.

For now, they have alerted them that the campaign will be underway in a matter of weeks and they would be smart to kick start their preparation for the season-ending.