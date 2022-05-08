The pressure is on Arsenal in “the defining moment of the season” against Leeds

Yet again, Arsenal are taking on a team that is threatened with relegation in a must-win game to maintain our fight in the race for the Top Four. A win today would give us a much-needed cushion over Tottenham ahead of Thursday’s North london derby, and after three wins in a row we should be at the peak of confidence.

Meanwhile Leeds are fighting for their Premier League survival, and need at least a point to go above 16th placed Burnley with just two games to go. To be fair their recent form has not been bad recently, and although they were soundly beaten by Man City last week (who isn’t?) they had gone 5 games without losing to take them out of the relegation zone.

You could also call it a worry that they are unbeaten in their last three away games, but they were not playing a quality team like Arsenal, were they?

Mikel Arteta knows that this is a crucial game for both sides, and has put the pressure on his team by calling it “the defining moment of the season” for our young team, and let us hope that they can grab their chance with both hands.

“It’s a lot to play for and obviously,” the boss said.”the situation that they are in, they are going to show how much they want to get out of that zone as quickly as possible.

“For us, this is the defining moment of the season after everything we’ve done, so we want to capitalise on what we’ve done in the last nine or 10 months.”

And capitalise we must. It’s not just pulling away from Tottenham, a win will put us just one point behind a Chelsea in turmoil. Maybe Arteta is right about it being a defining moment….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta on his new contract, Leeds game, and incoming players…