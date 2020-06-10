The priority for Arsenal this summer is not new signings claims report

Arsenal will prioritise signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on to a new deal this summer over making new signings, according to a new report.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for several top players this season ahead of Mikel Arteta’s first summer transfer window as the club’s manager.

However, The Telegraph is claiming that the club would focus their summer efforts on convincing Aubameyang to sign a new deal.

The Gabon captain will be entering the final year of his current contract next season and if he doesn’t sign a new one, he can start talking to new teams in January in view of a free transfer next summer.

However, Arsenal wants to keep hold of him and the report is claiming that the Gunners are hopeful that their good relationship with the striker’s father, who is also his agent, would help them sign him on to a new contract.

New players might join the Gunners in the summer, but it claims that the Gunners won’t be splashing the cash on any player like they did last summer when they signed Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and William Saliba.

Mikel Arteta brought in defensive reinforcements on loan in the last transfer window and the Gunners might make both transfer permanent.