“The prize is huge” Journalist explains Arteta’s decision to replace Odegaard with Holding

Mikel Arteta made an interesting decision when he took off Martin Odegaard and replaced him with Rob Holding in the last few minutes of Arsenal’s win against Aston Villa.
The Gunners led from the 30th minute thanks to Bukayo Saka’s well-struck goal.
They were still in control of the game for much of the first half and after the interval.
Towards the end of the match, Villa piled on the pressure against their visitors.
They wanted to square the game badly, but Arsenal was resilient in defending.
The Gunners eventually added a new defender with 5 minutes to go when Holding entered the pitch in place of Odegaard.
Sky Sports journalist, Ben Grounds says that decision shows clearly that all Arsenal care about now is results.
He said on Sky Sports: “It was a sign of where the game was that Rob Holding replaced Martin Odegaard with five minutes to play. It is all about results for Arsenal at this stage of the campaign and there is no need to entertain.
“The prize is huge if they can finish in the top four after five years away from the Champions League and they strengthened that position at Villa.
“Mikel Arteta needed holding back by fourth official Martin Atkinson as he continued to point at his players to track back during an attritional second half.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
At this stage of the season, it doesn’t matter how many goals we score, what matters most is that we win the games.
If we can keep defending well and get just 1-0 wins between now and the end of the season, it would be amazing because it would get us into the Champions League.
Arteta has been such a breath of fresh air for this club and he deserves all the credit if we finish in the top four.
A red an interesting comment from a writer, stating he had .never seen Arteta lose a game after resorting to a low block system.
He went on to say its the most frustrating set up to opposing team, and how he had known the game was finishing 0ne nil the minute he saw Holding getting ready to come on.
Find this very interesting, I must take note
Replacing a midfielder with a defender with 5 minutes to go to see out a 1-0 lead. Goodness that must be the first time in football history a defender has been subbed on to protect a lead. Incredible. Unbelievable. Revolutionary. I wonder if Jose Mourinho or Diego Simeone have ever heard about this new tactic. Next outrageous incredible move will be to sub on an attacker to replace a defender when a team is behind and needing to score goals. The more pertinent point is that Artea waited till the 86th minute nearly a full hour after the goal to impliment this never before thought of innovative strategy. Was that because he has total faith in the starting defense to do the job, has no faith in Holding to defend for more than 5 minutes or was Odegaard simply tired out? Significantly Two rarely used strikers Pepe 69th and Nketiah 78th were subbed on before a defender. Surely this means Arteta had complete confidence in his defense and the Holding sub was just to use up the third sub option and run down the clock. Ben with his ear to the Grounds might know the answer but one miraculous revelation per day perhaps is enough.
Arteta has done this before, bringing on Holding late in the game. It has proved a smart move!
Sadly, I thought Pepe was dreadful when he came on. He seemed uninterested. Maybe Barcelona would like to take him off our hands?
I think Arteta should sit Eddie N down and force him to watch film of Lacazette all day, stressing how the older man plays, and emphasize his amazing work rate.
When Eddie came on he looked lost on his own up front.
Thought Leno was good, apart from his distribution (late in the game it seemed like he was trying hit Gerard with every kick from goal).