The problems Arsenal need to fix before we face Crystal Palace

Addressing squad depth for a top4 challenge by Konstantin Mitov
Well, lovely Arsenal people, the new season is coming in fast and we will again open the campaign, this time away at Crystal Palace. Our recent results there haven’t been great, and I really want to avoid a repeat of last year’s dreadful start.
For that, we have to be prepared to have our best 11, and a decent bench to help if things don’t go to plan. So far we’ve signed 4 players, but only Gabriel Jesus is one that definitely starts and improves the squad.
Last year we were really hurt by the injuries of Thomas Partey and Tierney, and reports are Zinchenko can play both positions but I really feel left back is where he will be deployed.
Against the potential threat of the likes of Zaha I want a player ready to go and I’m not sure where Kieran is with his match fitness, so for me the Ukrainian goes straight in.
The biggest improvements are made in the weakest links and for me the midfield still needs to be addressed. Xhaka let us down multiple times again last season. We signed Fabio Vieira, who still has some problem with his foot, and I’m worried, we’ll be one Partey injury from another crisis, in a season with European football included.
It baffles me that we haven’t coughed up 25 millions for Tielemans. The deal makes perfect sense, but I think we’ll rely on backup from big Mo. Don’t get me wrong, I like Elneny, but as a squad player (and you do need those). But to dominate midfield in premier league games I want a solid partner for Partey and maybe someone with an eye for goal. I suspect Zinchenko will be considered as an option, but I don’t like this versatility where one player can play anywhere.
Remember Xhaka at left back? Players should have a defined role at the squad. One they understand and are most familiar with. Thats why a CM is a must for me.
Also what about right back? Tommiyasu is yet to feature, so it’s most likely Cedric. Facing Zaha? It leaves a little doubt in my mind, and if we want to make the top 4, we must eradicate such doubts.
Another winger would be lovely as well. Too much pressure fell on Saka last term and this time it will be the same. Pepe will likely be moved on, and there are no real alternatives. Maybe we can try Jesus on the wing and Eddie in the middle, but again, a Pepe replacement, proper winger is what I’d go for. We did sign Marquinhos, but I doubt he’ll be used very much. Besides the point is to take some responsibility off the young players shoulders, not pour more.
Also up front, say Gabi J picks up an injury. Is Nketiah alone enough for the league, cups and Europa? What about some height from the bench, to whip crosses? An Ivan Toney kind of signing would be perfect.
In an ideal world a RB, a winger, a striker and a central midfielder will be perfect and give me the confidence to definitely make the top 4. No ifs and buts. Champions league football should be a must for this season. Let’s see how it goes.
Konstantin
Arsenal’s boss talks about Zinchenko and what more we can expect from the transfer window
You,ve definitely had an attack of the hebe gebe,s
The window is not done yet! But even with injuries
Palace will find this squad insurmountable
I think this team is good enough. We have squad 1year older and experienced than last season, am of the opinion we need more experience in winger, I feel Martinelli isn’t good enough, and needs to do more to prove me right, however, this squad is ready no more excuses.
This time last year we all saw from the preseason games how far behind we were, against Chelsea in mind series game it was clear, and from the first game of the season our fear were unravel but this season is different, don’t tell me it’s only a pre-season game, at this stage of preseason with less than 2weeks to start of new campaign, teams gets serious and we can inference how prepared they are.
Am confident against cpalace
I don’t agree that versatility is a problem. There’s a world of difference between playing Xhaka at LB and Zinchenko in midfield – Z plays there for his country as captain, so not really playing out of position as Xhaka at LB is now known to be.
Having backup is one thing, having real competition for places is another and altogether better.
Even if you did go down the backup route, you can’t guarantee that they won’t both be injured so versatility is important. Otherwise… you end up with Xhaka at LB!
I just agree about a dominant tall CF, because we don’t have someone like that since Giroud left
That kind of CF could help us win the ball in the final-third, while giving Nketiah and Balogun time to learn from Jesus
So what size would you like him, like 6ft5? Which striker out there would you like? Because as soon as he comes in, you will whine that the 6ft5 “BIG’ striker is shite. Jesus, holds the ball up perfectly fine and links up with the midfield while still being able to move into the channels. Based upon your comment, you want 4 strikers….mad man.
You bunch of complainers will never be happy.
Totally agree with the point of partey being an injury away from a midfield crisis, as well as being light in attack if Jesus is out for one reason or another..
Xhaka starts versus Palace.
I too agree with the need of another striker and a big striker too so we can change pattern of matches I am not totally convinced by Nkeiah either and have doubts whether he is good enough I dont think Cedric is that bad and White can play at right back allowing Saliba and, Gabriel to occupy central defence I do agree with neee of another central midfielder and cant see why the hold up over Tielemans he knows the Englush league and, would seem to want a move to Arsenal
Nevertheless the team still need winger
Xhaka slows the game down, he is the weak link, replace him and you will see the difference, is it me?, but I just don’t get it with Saka, the game against Chelsea was woeful crossing, losing the ball, and still not a great one on one with the keeper. Saliba looks good, Jesus well what can you say, brilliant, still on the fence with Nkeitah. Partey said can’t shoot, Odegaard is always impressive, and Gabriel and White will get better. Ramsdale decision-making in kicking still needs improving, but I like what I have seen in the friendlies, but we need just a little bit more tweaking
the team is very much owk now
GAI,Tall CF’s do struggle to keep possession they only know how to score by heading or close range tapping in plus they need numerous chances to score which makes them only usefull when we are dominant in possession i.e against small clubs not top sides like city and pool.so a tall cf don’t cut it for me we don’t necessarily have to score through crosses in open play afterall we are doing fine in set-pieces.
This is just a rant, you were worried about who faces Zaha, is there 11 Zara’s? Ben White will be completely fine on the right and Zink will do the job at left back and aid us going forward. There appears to be a reason that Xhaka has been a started for all managers so far, and is the Swiss captain. He is one of our most reliable performers, yes he had 2 moments where he slipped up, But its just lazy writing to say he is an issue.
You said Jesus is the only one that improved the squad, I would disagree, they all massively improved the squad. But he and Saliba are the only ones that will improve the starting 11. Which is fantastic, the starting 11 needed slight improvement, but the squad depth is what needed help!! Dont just write articles to complain, bring some actual thought that has substance.
Barring a winger being brought in I think any incomings now depend on outgoings. If we can shift the players not part of Arteta’s plans then there’s room to get the finishing touches.
At present, I like the squad, we’re not close to Liverpool or City but we’re in contention for top 4, along with Chelsea and Spurs, possibly even United and West Ham if they get their business done.
At RB we have Tomiyasu as the starter but then its blurry as there’s a lot of options, ideally either White or Saliba can cover, but to bring in a new RB we’d probably have to shift Cedric and Bellerin, or just try convince AMN to focus on RB solely. Plus, in a season Norton-Cuffy could well play a part, he looks very promising.
Central midfielder is the main one for me. I think Milinkovic-Savic and Paqueta are the top drawer Partey partner options but Tielemans could be good, though his form dipped last season and wasn’t defensively switched on. We need a really impressive player to help dominate games, I do like Xhaka but I think we need a player with a more balanced set of attributes for bigger games.
An experienced winger would be great, Sane would be a dream signing but probably unlikely, so too Bowen. I expect us to use Vieira as Saka’s back up if we don’t sign anyone, as he’s seen as a Bernardo Silva type, who himself played out wide when getting used to the PL. Then have ESR as Odegaard back up, and Martinelli on the left, which could make space for Gakpo to come in and challenge GM11 for a spot, or go all out for Lauturo Martinez. Though I feel Gakpo probably isn’t ready for PL.
And as for striker, West Ham have just agreed a £30m fee for Scamacca. He’d be ideal for us to change tactics in many games, and that’s affordable for his skillset and diversity. Also Isak would be good but his end product has lacked lately, and nobody can tell if he costs £40 or £80m.
If Leno leaves it would be good to have a PL experienced keeper brought in. Turner may turn out to be good but he’ll need time. An injury to Ramsdale early on and we could be in trouble.
So dreamworld:
ST – Scamacca.
Wing – Sane/Bowen/Martinez.
CM – Savic/Paqueta.
RB – might be ok.
GK – experiencedback up.
More realistic:
ST+Wing – Gakpo.
CM – Tielemans.
Either way I really hope we correct past mistakes and have an impressive season! COYG!
I actually think this team is there or thereabouts.
The only major vacuum for me is the need for a real back up for Saka.
Another central midfielder to back up Partey would be a nice to have, but I don’t think we will do it.
Arteta (I think it was) said ESR can play as winger, creative mid and striker, I tend to agree. Martinelli can also play as top 9 so that position is also well covered.
In games where we are struggling to maintain possession and need a big figure up top we can bring on Holding for a striker, have him play as central defender, send Gabriel Magalhaes up top for the last 10-15 mins of the game, and go route one.
But the need for that is so rare, that it wouldn’t make sense signing someone solely for that.