‘The process we are in’ – Arteta opens up on changing the mentality of his players (Video)

Mikel Arteta insists that he is trying to instil the winning mentality into his Arsenal players.

The Gunners have struggled with consistency this season, albeit in a hectic campaign with little breaks between games, but he is trying to get a change in mentality into his players.

Kieran Tierney is named as one who has the right mentality, but Arteta wants to see more from the rest of his players also.

