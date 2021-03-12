Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

‘The process we are in’ – Arteta opens up on changing the mentality of his players (Video)

Mikel Arteta insists that he is trying to instil the winning mentality into his Arsenal players.

The Gunners have struggled with consistency this season, albeit in a hectic campaign with little breaks between games, but he is trying to get a change in mentality into his players.

Kieran Tierney is named as one who has the right mentality, but Arteta wants to see more from the rest of his players also.

Have Arsenal been lacking that ‘winning mentality’ for some time now?

Patrick

2 Comments

  1. Sue says:
    March 12, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Sorry to go OT, but our U23 game tonight against Blackburn is being streamed live on Twitch 👍

  2. Armoury says:
    March 12, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    The mental resilience has been lacking even when Arteta was the captain of Arsenal. The only difference was that they had a manager who understood the game very well

