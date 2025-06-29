The Pros and Cons of Signing Christian Nørgaard

As of writing, Arsenal are finalising a deal for Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard. The Gunners have moved swiftly. Not long after links emerged, they had already agreed personal terms and a deal worth in the region of €11 million for the Danish international. An official announcement is expected in the coming days, with the 31-year-old set to replace Thomas Partey in the squad.

His imminent arrival has divided opinion within the fanbase. Several factors are to blame, but today we’ll examine both sides of the argument.

Pros of Signing Christian Nørgaard

Threat from set-pieces

Standing at 6ft 1in, Nørgaard doesn’t boast the most imposing frame, but he makes up for it with intelligent movement and timing. He scored six times and registered four assists last season – his most productive campaign to date. The Danish midfielder has a knack for arriving at the right moment to pounce on loose balls in the second phase of set-pieces. He is also a credible aerial threat, which gives Arsenal an additional option from dead-ball situations.

Premier League experience

Nørgaard has been a mainstay in Brentford’s starting eleven since their promotion to the Premier League in 2021. He later became club captain, amassing 122 league appearances in the process. With the departures of Jorginho and Partey, his leadership and knowledge of the division could prove invaluable to Arsenal.

Cost-effective deal

Financially, this transfer makes a lot of sense. Arsenal are set to pay around €11m, and the player will command significantly lower wages than Partey. According to Capology, Partey earns £200,000 per week, while Nørgaard was reportedly earning just £40,000 at Brentford. His arrival offers value for money and allows the club to direct resources toward more urgent areas like attack.

Cons of Signing Christian Nørgaard

Age and resale value

Nørgaard turned 31 in March and has little room for growth or resale potential. From a squad-building perspective, this may hinder Arsenal’s long-term strategy as they aim for sustainability and continuity.

A stop-gap option

Even before Partey’s exit, Arsenal were expected to bring in another midfielder alongside Martin Zubimendi. Ideally, this would have been a younger player to add long-term depth. Nørgaard provides short-term cover, but the club will likely be back in the market within a season or two for a more permanent solution.

Fit within Arsenal’s possession-based system

While Nørgaard is an intelligent ball-winner, his passing statistics raise concerns. He averages 37.16 passes per 90 (41st percentile), with 81.6% passing accuracy (36th percentile) and just 4.37 passes into the final third per 90 (58th percentile). These numbers are underwhelming for a side that thrives on ball retention.

However, Brentford’s counter-attacking style may be a factor. Nørgaard is capable of switching between short and long passes, and it’s possible we will see improved numbers in Arsenal’s more possession-oriented system.

Final Thoughts

Nørgaard’s arrival might not be headline-grabbing, but it makes sense as a cost-effective, experienced addition to the squad. Whether he fits seamlessly into Mikel Arteta’s system remains to be seen, but as a squad player, he offers depth and reliability.

What do you think, Gooners?

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…