Arteta must get top quality players to rotate regularly “Arsenal’s transfer strategy is pretty simple”

Following the latest reports concerning Mikel Arteta’s plans, we should expect to see a lot of new faces at Arsenal in the coming weeks. Critics have criticised the Spaniard for his rigid line-ups, sometimes sticking with the same players (like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba), and his failure to embrace squad rotation.

It appears that that Arteta has finally realised that ALL players need a rest sometimes, and he has decided that it is time to act on the issue. Paul Hirst of the Sunday Times reports that Arsenal are aiming to add to their two summer signings, David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori, as these are not the only deals to anticipate.

We can expect more signings because Mikel Arteta’s plan is to have more quality players join his squad and to have excellent squad depth, as he is keen on embracing squad rotation, which he can’t do if he doesn’t have options.

Hirst says, “Arsenal’s transfer strategy is pretty simple—provide Arteta with more options. He wants to have a squad that has enough strength in depth to enable him to rotate, which he did not do too often last term.”

The Arsenal manager’s desire to get a large, higher-quality squad is legitimate. Saka, or even Saliba, has featured in over 55 games (for club and country) since the start of last season, and their usage should not be excessive in the upcoming season. Yes, they should continue to contribute significantly to the squad, but their workload must be managed, which can be done if there are enough quality options to allow Arteta to rest them at times, while knowing the job will still be done.

So, after Raya, Calafiori expects additional swoops to go through. Sales of some of the fringe players, Eddie Nketiah, Smith Rowe, and Reiss Nelson, might just go on to enhance Arsenal’s transfer budget to let them navigate the summer market as they like.

We simply must get top players that Arteta will trust to play, just not every week!

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…