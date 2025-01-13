The question must be asked – Has Arteta reached his ceiling at Arsenal?

The pressure on Mikel Arteta has started to increase from a significant portion of the fanbase following a string of disappointing performances culminating in yesterday’s FA Cup elimination at the hands of Manchester United.

As things stand right now, Arsenal are still in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and Premier League title race and this season could still turn out to be a successful one, however, confidence seems to be declining that Arsenal will end the season with any form of silverware.

If we are honest, it is unlikely that we will reach the Carabao Cup final following the 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United, I am among those who just do not see us beating Newcastle in the return leg at St James Park so the reality is that we are probably only still in the title race and Champions League.

Do we see Arsenal winning the Champions League? I don’t, not with the forwards we have and the extended absence of Bukayo Saka and as for the title I just do not see Liverpool falling off the cliff, the title is theirs to lose now.

So, from my own perspective, I do not see Arsenal picking up any silverware this season and considering what we did in the last two seasons, I find that unacceptable.

Do I think Arteta should be sacked right now? No, I do not, not while we are still in a title race and the Champions League but the question has to be asked, has Arteta reached his ceiling with Arsenal? Is he the man to take us to the next level?

Would another manager with far more experience and a winning track record be a better choice to take us that one step further to glory, a Diego Simeone, Jose Mourinho, Max Allegri etc?

The last thing I want to see at Arsenal is a return to the toxic years we all witnessed at the end of Arsene Wenger’s tenure but I fear we will be in that scenario if Arteta fails once again this season.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.