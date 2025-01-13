The question must be asked – Has Arteta reached his ceiling at Arsenal?

The pressure on Mikel Arteta has started to increase from a significant portion of the fanbase following a string of disappointing performances culminating in yesterday’s FA Cup elimination at the hands of Manchester United.
As things stand right now, Arsenal are still in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and Premier League title race and this season could still turn out to be a successful one, however, confidence seems to be declining that Arsenal will end the season with any form of silverware.
If we are honest, it is unlikely that we will reach the Carabao Cup final following the 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United, I am among those who just do not see us beating Newcastle in the return leg at St James Park so the reality is that we are probably only still in the title race and Champions League.
Do we see Arsenal winning the Champions League? I don’t, not with the forwards we have and the extended absence of Bukayo Saka and as for the title I just do not see Liverpool falling off the cliff, the title is theirs to lose now.
So, from my own perspective, I do not see Arsenal picking up any silverware this season and considering what we did in the last two seasons, I find that unacceptable.
Do I think Arteta should be sacked right now? No, I do not, not while we are still in a title race and the Champions League but the question has to be asked, has Arteta reached his ceiling with Arsenal? Is he the man to take us to the next level?
Would another manager with far more experience and a winning track record be a better choice to take us that one step further to glory, a Diego Simeone, Jose Mourinho, Max Allegri etc?
The last thing I want to see at Arsenal is a return to the toxic years we all witnessed at the end of Arsene Wenger’s tenure but I fear we will be in that scenario if Arteta fails once again this season.
Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
He should walk today. I said he should stay until the end of the season previously however what’s the point. Nothing going to change and he cant be trusted with any funds. The downfall started with Cala , Merino and Sterling. The exact opposite of the player profile we needed. Does everyone know the backstory behind Calafiori ? The guys knee completely blew out when he was 18 and got told he would never play again. Why would you go out your way to sign him with that on his record. Especially considering how many injured defenders we already have on the books. Unpopular opinion Havertz was a better signing than Rice and neither of them are good enough at the same time.
Agreed, he should leave now and we get a replacement in with enough games to go so he can assess squad for summer transfer window.
Why wait unt the summer and the new manager then has less time with the squad.
He’s no special manager like we were told to believe,can he improve the squad ?probably if we spend another 200 million for him .
Pointless talking about it tBH as he’s just signed the most ridiculous contract in our clubs history for being a prospect.
No trophies at the end of the season and worsening league form then I hope he does the right thing and slings his hook .
Really unlikeable person IMO
I can’t imagine being micro managed at my place of employment. I can just imagine over time how my performance would decline.
I imagine that is what is happening here to a degree.
The reality as I see it is that Arteta has overachieved the last two seasons, giving a distorted reality of what are actual reasonable expectations from the fans. Our squad just isn’t that great as whole apart from a handful of outstanding players.
Had Arsenal finished top 4 instead of runners-up the last two years we would still be moaning about the disappointing performances but no one would be calling for his head. Based purely on a like-for-like comparison on squads in between us and Man City, Arsenal had no business being that close to winning the league.
The issue is now City have regressed but Liverpool have progressed by an order of magnitude and their strength in depth, particularly in the forward positions, grossly out performs ours. Just looking at their forwards, there isn’t a single one of our players any right-minded fan would select ahead of theirs aside from Saka, but it’s not like even that is a slam dunk compared to Salah.
This season needs to be viewed as a consolidation season now. We are extremely unlikely to win anything but that’s ok, it’s the regression in style and performance that is of major concern.
Arteta has done enough to be given at least the remained of this season and probably next to see if he can find a way to get the team firing again and performing better. At that point, if the team is sliding down the table expect him to leave but only when that happens. He isn’t going to be sacked because the football is rubbish.
Arteta’s tactics just need a physically-dominant CF and a plan-B to attack differently when we can’t score
Unfortunately, he didn’t sign that false-nine type and I don’t think Kroenke will be willing to buy a new player in January
His tactic worked very well against Man United, but Havertz, Trossard, Odegaard and Rice squandered the very-easy chances to score
If he gets the boot at the end of the season, he’d likely win a major trophy with another team after a one-year break, because he’s a very talented manager
You are correct however all those players mentioned where signed by Arteta and the blame must solely lie with him.
You cant be scared to let go incase it doesnt go right. Just look at Barcelona they got rid of a club legend in Xabi and have just smashed Real Madrid in a cup final.
Its no disrespect to Arteta to say he isn’t good enough to win the league because not many are.
Xavi
Arteta must be blamed for signing inconsistent players
I’m willing to gamble on another manager, but I just think Arteta could’ve perfected his tactics if he signed the more suitable players
Talentedwith 5 years of experience now? Yet can’t recognize he needs a plan B or dominant CF.
Nah,,,,, ceiling????? More like the window sill, or most probably the bottom step of a staircase. Team selection, player management, in game time management is pretty well much mediocre to be fair and honest. He is the second highest paid manager in WORLD FOOTBALL. 15 MILLION POUNDS. He turning football into a difficult game to score. He’s making it look like ROCKET SCIENCE to create and score straight forward goals. It’s the way he sets up his team. His press CONFERENCE’S before and post match are an absolute embarrassment to those have some form of FOOTBALL KNOWLEDGE. It would not surprise me in the slightest if Tottenham put him well and truly out of his pitiful misery. I’ve heard that arguments are breaking out in the toilets of the Emirates. We are not far from the bad old days of planes flying over the Emirates with ARTETA OUT and ARTETA IN. And I will never use injuries as an excuse. That’s been part of football since the wheel was invented. He’s had 5/6 years to build HIS SQUAD. He’s just broke an Arsenal record of being knocked out of the FA CUP either in the 3rd or 4th round of that competition. He’s slowly going down as the WORST ARSENAL MANAGER in living history. Arsenal have the highest ticket prices. Yet there are no TROPHIES to show for it. And the most INSULTING thing to PAYING SUPPORTERS, is that he’s dishing out the most dross boring football seen in many years
We need a massive clear-out starting with the manager and including Sterling, Zichenko, Jesus, Trossard, Havertz, Tierney, Jorginho.
And replace them with who? You can’t get rid of that many players in one go and expect anything other than disaster. If he actually used them correctly it would help. Tierney is perfectly capable when he’s fit, but Arteta is rooted to this inverted LB nonsense. Zinchenko would be far better as a left sided midfielder, Jesus is a RW and Sterling has played most of his career as an LW.
If you have a drawer full of cutlery but insist on using a fork to eat soup you are always going to struggle. Use what you have properly, only then can you establish whether it’s good enough.
I think it’s called coaching Ben!!
@Gai
If Arteta doesn’t see the need for a physically dominant CF and has no planB in matches, then he is no longer fit for a club of Arsenals size. He is competing with “sharks” in Epl. Despite injury to Saka and Nwaneri and Matinelli/Trossard lacking clinical form he insisted in his interviews that he doesn’t need any forward players.
Arteta’s lack of previous experience and stubbornness seem to be affecting his abilities to perform when it mattered most.
A pro-active coach shouldn’t wait till one of Jesus/Havertz is sidelined before looking for emergency quick fix. He is a Tarlented manager but football games is about results and achievements.
Like you said if he leaves Arsenal he could win trophy else where, yes you are right but I don’t think it would be Epl.
Why is being dissatisfied with a bad job of currently the 3rd highest paid manager in the world classified as toxic?
Arteta apologists have shown me Arsenal have some of the most hypocritical fans in the world.
There was a point some years back when Spurs were doing so well compared to us yet we kept mocking and laughing at their failure to win trophies, as we continue to do that to this very day.
Yet because Arteta is so special trophies do not matter anymore? Pochetino did a far better job with less than Arteta has done in 5 years yet we kept mocking him day and night, left and right, up and down, back and front, inside and outside because he did not have any trophies to show for it.
How many times do I read here on JA that Harry Kane has taken a Spurs jinx to Bayern?
What about our jinx??? Oh I forgot, trophies do not matter anymore…only when it comes to our rivals they do!
It all looked so rosy when he won the FA Cup in his first season, until of course you remember it was basically with Emery’s squad. Do I think we will win anything this season? Possibly, as it is possible to get two goals at Newcastle but can we also stop them from scoring, I doubt it with our defence at present. Champions League, I don’t think so. Premier League? I can’t see Liverpool slipping up so badly but also there’s Forest waiting in the wings, and not a team to be discounted. One thing I am sure of is we will get top four and it’s not the right time for him to go right now, but at the end of the season yes, if we win nothing. We are in for a very bumpy ride till the end of the season.
No it didn’t
I remember pointing out he twice finished 8th , our worst finish in quarter of a century
Turning point to me was when club and some fans called 5th progress
GB
I think you are showing valiant optimism if you think its possible that Arsenal can turn around the home defeat against Newcastle. For fear of being referred to for the umpteenth time as an Arteta apologist, I think the level of injuries sustained throughout the season so far, with no sign of let up, will leave us in your top4 spot but nothing else. As far as the season goes in the remaining weeks, I hope that a reasonably settled side emerges again and then I can at least judge where the club is at. If Arteta is replaced, then I’m sure that will be an honest reflection by the board that they believe he cannot move the club further forward.
In addition, I find it amusing that you mentioned that Arteta won the FA cup with another manager’s players. The reason I mention this is that Emery didn’t win anything with them during his time at Arsenal and yet he has been given excuse after excuse by those who now call me an Arteta apologist. Perhaps I should refer to them as Emery apologists considering his record at the club. 🙂
The answer os YES.
Is YES.
Unless Artetas stubbornness is removed then he should leave. He has had long enough and this insistence that we do not need a striker is now farcical.
Insanity, doing the same thing over and over again hoping to get a different outcome!
A very good question that’s impossible to answer at this moment in time.
Come the end of the season, we will have the answer though.
I’m going to shock many but no
I never said Arteta out , I simply said he’s not as great as we make our
Done a good job but not a great job
Yet it sums up our fan base because in reality the truth is in the middle.
It’s a pointless conversation as our owners gave him a new contract are not going to suddenly sack him for finishing 2nd
I will say what I did when Mr Wenger was here , we don’t win title under current ownership
Sadly I think that he has plateaued for all of the reasons stated above. I don’t think that we gain anything by moving him now though.
My other worry is what is in the organization behind him. Arteta is not solely responsible for our transfer business (I know he has a major role but it isn’t all him).
A striker has been needed for years and we love an injury-plagued fullback. I still don’t know why we bought Merino and we overpaid for Havertz (I think he is a good signing at half the price).
If we don’t have a clear plan then it will be much the same with different faces.
The frustrating thing will be that we invariably will go on a great run of form but come up short. That will show all is well. If we are really lucky then some of the run will get us fairly far into CL for a bit of cash.
If the money keeps coming in and we qualify for CL then KSE will be fine with status quo…
Right now I have absolutely no confidence we will win any given game. We can play down to our opposition and we can’t score. And we play such unappealing football right now – if we were getting the wins it would justify the pain but we aren’t getting the wins. But we also have games when people actually convert their chances and we look good.
Regardless, beat Spurs and COYG!!!
Dan, your comment is shocking. I agree with it except the ownership matter. It seems to me that they changed course and decided that rather than keeping the purse strings closed and risking Arsenal falling who knows how far because of it, that they would attempt to infuse enough funds to potentially make the club a contender again. It barely missed in winning the title and the question is now whether they are satisfied with that or whether they will continue to infuse the funds necessary to make it happen. I take it you do not think they ever will, I hope they do but we’ll have to wait and see.