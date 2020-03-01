The race for a top five Premier League finish is starting to heat up

This season’s Premier League has been a dramatic one and no part of it is more dramatic than the race for the Premier League’s top five. There is very little to choose between Chelsea in fourth right down to Arsenal in tenth and whether you are Sports betting in Australia or anywhere else for that matter, the team you fancy to finish in a Champions League spot could be available at very tasty odds

The recent Champions League ban placed on Manchester City has opened up the chance for the team that finishes fifth on the league table to play in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea is currently placed fourth on the league table and it is shocking that despite their inconsistency, they have remained in that position for so long.

Their failure to win this weekend at Bournemouth should have put them under more pressure, but Manchester United drew their game as well and Tottenham was beaten by Wolves.

At the moment, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Sheffield United, and Arsenal could all finish the season in a Champions League position, let us discuss their chances.

Current odds of finishing top five next to each team

Chelsea – 4/9

The Blues should have made the fourth position theirs by now and it is only because of the inconsistent form of the teams below them that they are still in that position.

Frank Lampard’s team has won just one of their last five league games, but they still have at least three points more than the chasing pack.

They face Everton at home in their next league game before facing Aston Villa and Manchester City, they could drop points in at least two of these games unless they wake up.

Manchester United – 11/10

Bruno Fernandes has sparked life into Manchester United’s season but their 1-1 draw against Everton shows that there is a lot more work to be done at Old Trafford.

Just like Chelsea, Manchester United has been inconsistent, but two wins and no losses from their last four league games shows some sign of progress.

Manchester United will face Manchester City and Tottenham in their next two Premier League games and it could be a tough ride for them, but they have shown a knack for beating big teams under Ole Gunnar Solkjear.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 4/1

Wolves just stunned Tottenham in North London to show the Premier League that they are serious about gatecrashing the top five party.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has been fearless in their pursuit of European football and their current form shows that they would deserve it if they enter the top five.

They will play Brighton, West Ham and Bournemouth in their next three Premier League games and these are winnable games that could fetch them as much as seven more points.

Tottenham – 7/4

Tottenham’s 3-2 loss to Wolves this weekend has thrown more doubts into their top-five ambitions.

Jose Mourinho’s men are struggling with a striker crisis and they have lost their last two Premier League games.

The Lilywhites will face Burnley, Manchester United and West Ham in their next three league games and their results in those matches could end their chances once and for all.

Sheffield United – 7/1

The Blades have been the surprise team of the season having only gotten promotion back into the Premier League this season.

They have collected 40 points already this season and they have lost just one of their last five league games.

Only two points separate them from the top five and they now have a game in hand, but they have started struggling for wins and their bubble may have burst.

They will play Norwich, Newcastle and Tottenham in their next three Premier League games, all very tricky games for Chris Wilder’s men.

Arsenal – 11/2

The Gunners have returned to form under Mikel Arteta and their season looks as though it can only get better, providing they put the loss to Olympiacos behind them.

They will draw level with Tottenham if they win their game in hand, and that puts them right back in the mix for the top five.

Arsenal is undefeated in the league in the New Year and they have won their last two league matches.

They will face West Ham, Brighton and Southampton in their next three league games. These games are tricky, but I back Arsenal to get maximum points from them.