The real reason Martin Odegaard has missed Arsenal’s last two games

Martin Odegaard returned to action for Arsenal in their defeat to West Ham in the League Cup and performed well in his cameo.

Arsenal fans were delighted and hoped he would be back in action in their next game, but the Norwegian missed their last three matches before the international break.

As one of the club’s key players, fans were curious to know what had happened to their captain again.

A report in the Daily Mail has revealed that the former Real Madrid man suffered a concussion after a ball hit him in training.

This incident was significant enough to sideline him for the last two matches, and Arsenal decided not to take any chances with the health of their key man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is one of the first names on our team sheet and we know Mikel Arteta is always eager to have him in his squad.

However, the gaffer also knows he can only get the best from his captain if the midfielder is in perfect condition healthwise.

This is why they have left him out of action in the last week, and we hope he will return after the international break.

Tags Martin Odegaard

