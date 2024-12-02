The REAL reason why Arsenal are above Chelsea in the EPL table (not alphabetic!)

Arsenal are leading Chelsea on the Log currently due to a little known rule.

In the wake of this past weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures there has been a bit of confusion from fans alike (more so rival fans) about the reason why Arsenal are above London rivals, Chelsea on the Premier League table. After the Blues’ three nil win over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, they went level on points with Arsenal on the table, who had won their own game twenty-four hours prior. Their win also saw them go level with us on goal difference, goals scored and goals conceded (remarkably). Despite the stalemate in these three categories, Arsenal got put above them on the log. This in turn led to a lot of confusion with a lot of fans not knowing the reasons why. Rival fans have taken the opportunity to milk this due how brutally they’re branding us “Alphabet FC” on the internet. According to them, Arsenal topped Chelsea because of alphabetic order in a quite ludicrous attempt to explain why. That is not the case obviously with the real reason due to a fourth tie breaker.

According to Premier League rules, If a team is level on goal difference, the next one to be used is goals for and if both are the same then the most points won in head to head meetings is used as the third tie-breaker. However since the pair have only played once this campaign and it ended in a draw, it meant that a fourth tie break will be needed. The fourth tiebreaker is the team that scored more away goals between head to head clashes in a single campaign. This means that it’s actually Gabriel Martinelli’s 60th minute strike against them that has put us in front of them currently.

Though it’s quite unlikely that we’ll play 1-1 in the second leg and end the season with the exact same statistics as Chelsea, if this were to happen, a fifth tiebreaker will be needed to determine who finishes ahead of each other. This fifth rule will see the two clubs playing each other in a one off game at a neutral ground at the end of the regular campaign, if this was to happen then it will mark a first in Premier League history, There’s always a time for everything!

With that said, the chances of this happening is probably one in a million, impossible odds!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…