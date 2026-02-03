“The reality,” Chelsea manager insists Arsenal are favourites

Chelsea head into the second leg of their Carabao Cup tie trailing Arsenal by three-two, setting up what promises to be an intriguing encounter this evening. The Blues came close to mounting a dramatic fightback in the first leg, a match in which Arsenal appeared vulnerable at times and fortunate not to concede another goal late on. That narrow margin ensures the contest remains finely balanced as the teams meet again.
Arsenal have enjoyed a strong season so far and find themselves just one match away from reaching a cup final. The Gunners will be determined to capitalise on their advantage and secure a place in the showpiece occasion. Playing at home should provide further confidence, but there is also an awareness that the tie is far from settled and that any lapse in concentration could prove costly.
Arsenal aim to protect advantage
Mikel Arteta has overseen an impressive campaign, with his side competing consistently across competitions. Reaching a final would underline the progress Arsenal have made and reward their efforts over recent months. However, the first leg exposed moments where they were stretched defensively, and that experience will serve as a reminder of the importance of control and discipline.
Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive at the Emirates knowing they still have a genuine chance to turn the tie around. Their performance in the closing stages of the opening match will give them belief, and they will approach the game with confidence rather than caution.
Rosenior places pressure on hosts
Liam Rosenior is eager to guide Chelsea into the final and has stressed that Arsenal must shoulder the expectation. According to Arsenal Media, he said, “The reality is that Arsenal are favourites for the tie. They’re a goal up and they’re at home, so they’ll expect to go through. We need to take it as far as we can and as deep as we can, then hopefully the second half will be massive in terms of turning the tie around.”
His comments place the focus firmly on the Gunners, highlighting the pressure that comes with being in a strong position. Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate Chelsea, who will look to test them for as long as possible. With a place in the final at stake, both sides are set for a tense and competitive evening.
A typical view from a manager taking a deficit into an away tie at an important point of the competition.
It’s up to Arteta to make the right choice of personnel and for the players to believe they can win the day. I hope Win the dog has his/her Arsenal jersey on tonight for luck
Win the dog, he/she/non binary/identifies as a cat😱 is certainly ready and on our side Sue!