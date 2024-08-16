The reason why Arsenal were not bidding against Chelsea for Pedro Neto explained

Last week, it emerged Chelsea had beaten Arsenal and Tottenham to the signature of Wolves’ winger Pedro Neto, and the Blues had agreed to a deal for the Portuguese international. Many Gunners expressed their disappointment at allowing a winger, deemed the perfect replacement for Bukayo Saka, to join another club when they had the opportunity to sign him. Arsenal was interested in the winger for a long time but did not make an official offer.

Anyway, much has been stated about why an effort was not made to get Neto to the Emirates Stadium, but in speaking on ESPN, James Olley disclosed the two reasons why the transaction did not go through. Neto’s injury and the possibility of pursuing other better choices convinced the Gunners that his swoop was not right, as they wanted someone who would be accessible at all times, according to the journalist.

“I think that’s one of the reasons Arsenal didn’t end up pursuing Pedro Neto basically. A top player, Chelsea could’ve stolen another one from under their noses there, but he’s missed a lot of games through injury and Arteta has this big thing in his head about reliability,” Olley said.

“Your biggest strength is your availability is how they phrase it internally, Neto is one of those players they were looking at for a long time, but they’ve decided to go elsewhere this summer.”

I believe we’ll find out in the next few months whether Arsenal made the right decision. However, the fact that Arsenal has decided to explore alternative options should be intriguing. Simon Adingra is one such winger who we may have overlooked in favour of Pedro Neto; the Brighton star may really light up the Emirates Stadium, and he may even persuade us that Neto was not the correct winger for us.

Darren N

