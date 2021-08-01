The reason why Joe Willock wants to join Newcastle revealed amid standoff

It would appear that Mikel Arteta and Edu are playing hardball with Newcastle over doing a deal for Joe Willock, despite the fact that both Willock and Steve Bruce are very keen on the idea.

Arsenal are desperately trying to raise cash to pay for their own targets, but Steve Bruce is aware of Willock’s desire to return to St James Park, but is pleading poverty and trying to get the best deal possible.

As Bruce told SkySports on Friday: “Talks are ongoing as far as people coming in.

“And I think that is the vital thing, the supporters want to see one or two walk through the door.

“We are doing our utmost to make that happen.

“Hopefully, something this week might fall, but as I have said from the start of the window, we have got to remain patient.

“We haven’t got a lot of money, like most clubs. So we will see what we can achieve.”

And of course, Bruce was specifically asked about Willock as usual, he replied: “It is ongoing.

“As I have said many times, we have got to be respectful to Arsenal and to Joe. He is their player.

“Look, we will do our utmost if Joe Willock becomes available.

“As I have said from day one, we have tried to bring him back.

“As I have said, he is Arsenal’s player and at the minute, he is still Arsenal’s player.

“So we will see what develops…”

I am sure Bruce will be asked the question many more times before the end of the transfer window, but surely there will have to be a cut off point at some point.

Interestingly, the Chronicle in Newcastle, who are close to insiders at the club, have revealed the reason why Willock is keen to play regularly this season rather than being a bit part player at Arsenal. They reported…

But Willock, the Notebook understands, remains keen on the Tyneside switch and the chance to prove himself in the Premier League in a season where he is aiming to put himself in contention for England’s World Cup 2022 squad.

So, it looks like this one is going to run and run, but as Arsenal have no European Football and too many stars in contention for the attacking spots, surely it just makes sense for Arteta to find a compromise as soon as possible…