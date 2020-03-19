The reason why teams didn’t want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before he joined Arsenal

Gabriele Marcotti reckons it is the way that Aubameyang plays that puts clubs off

Football expert, Gabriele Marcotti claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s playing style is one of the major reasons he didn’t leave Borussia Dortmund for other teams before he moved to Arsenal.

Marcotti claimed that the attacker’s playing style had been putting off his suitors when he was in Germany and that most teams never believed that he would thrive in their system.

He is very much a player who loves to run to the ball and also to play with his face to goal, however, the Italian pundit claims that most teams thought he could only thrive in the system that Borussia Dortmund had set up their team with.

Aubameyang is currently attracting the attention of some of Europe’s best clubs, but it is unclear if he will be leaving or remaining at the Emirates.

Barcelona and Inter Milan have been linked with a move for him, but Marcotti reckons that Barcelona would not make the move for Aubameyang if Quique Setien remains their manager because of his playing style.

Appearing on ESPN FC on Wednesday night as quoted by the Express, Marcotti was asked by presenter Dan Thomas: “The big clubs were interested [when Aubameyang was at Dortmund] but they had their doubts.

“What was about him in particular that made them not pull the trigger?”

“I think there was a sense that he thrived in a team like Borussia Dortmund, given the way that they played,” Marcotti replied.

“I think there was a sense that he was very much a front-to-goal type player.

“He’s somebody who really benefits when he has space in front of him.

“As long as Quique Setien is the manager, that is not going to happen at Barcelona.

“And also it was a lot of money and this is still a lot of money.

“I think we get desensitised over how much £80m or £100m or £150m really is.”