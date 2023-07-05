The reasons why Arsenal are likely to sell Balogun – and the possible pitfalls

Arsenal faces a pivotal decision regarding the future of Folarin Balogun, a promising young talent with immense potential. Manager Mikel Arteta’s loyalty to certain players and his preference for versatile options have cast uncertainty over Balogun’s place in the squad.
This article delves into the implications of Arteta’s choices, the philosophy behind favoring versatile players, and the potential risks and rewards associated with Balogun’s possible departure.
Balogun, a center-forward, showcased his prowess by scoring an impressive 22 goals during his first full season as a regular player while on loan at Reims. However, Arteta’s strong attachment to certain players and his past decisions, such as benching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for personal reasons, have raised concerns about the treatment of young talents like Balogun.
The trend of favoring versatile players like Chelsea’s Kai Havertz over specialists like Balogun is prevalent in modern football. Managers often believe that versatility enhances the team’s overall performance and elevates the collective capabilities. However, it’s essential to note that versatility alone does not guarantee exceptional results, as evidenced by Havertz’s mixed performances despite his hefty price tag and wages.
Eddie Nketiah, another young talent at Arsenal, has received opportunities to prove himself during Gabriel Jesus’ injuries with a modicum of success. However, his modest goal return suggests that he might not reach his full potential at the club. Considering Balogun’s impressive scoring record, it raises questions about Arsenal’s decision to potentially keep Nketiah while letting go of a more prolific and promising striker.
The Arsenal front office must carefully weigh the risks and rewards of their transfer decisions. While bolstering the squad with marquee signings like Havertz, Rice, and Timber could strengthen the team’s overall quality, letting Balogun leave without a fair chance might lead to regret if he flourishes elsewhere.
The coming season could serve as a litmus test for Arteta and Edu’s bold moves in the transfer market. If Arsenal achieves success and clinches major honors, they will be celebrated as visionaries for their strategic decisions. However, if Balogun thrives at another club while the retained players fail to make a significant impact, criticism might loom over the club’s management.
In conclusion, Arsenal faces a crucial decision concerning Folarin Balogun’s future, with Arteta’s loyalty and favoritism for versatility posing a dilemma. While the preference for versatile players is a common strategy in modern football, it doesn’t guarantee success. Arsenal must carefully consider Balogun’s potential and weigh it against the risks of parting ways with a young and prolific striker. The coming season will determine whether Arsenal’s bold moves propel them to glory or leave them with regrets about letting a promising talent slip through their grasp.
Moggy (A guest post from The Arsenal Blog)
As I said in the beginning of our last season when they kept Eddie…..the reason we are in this position is that they choose to give Eddie yet another season of chances instead of giving Balogun a chance so that we could make a educated call on the future of both players when we got to this point in time.
How they didn’t see this conundrum coming is beyond me.
There is no conundrum at all.
Neither are good enough to lead us up front.
If we can get £70 million or so for both that would represent good business and we can sign a proven goal scorer.
Agree that Balogun deserves a chance and hopefully he will do well in pre season. He is an out and out centre forward whereas Nketiah works the line.
With the offensive players we have I would be tempted to keep him. But you can never second guess Mikel and he may surprise us all. After all did anybody expect Havertz or Timber ?
Apart from Serge Gnabry, off the top of my head, I cannot think of an Arsenal fringe player who has gone on to make it big time elsewhere.I believe Balogun will be sold to help fund th Havertz deal but I would be very surprised if we get more than 35m for him as ,apart from his goalscoring prowess he is no better than Nketiah in my opinion.
That’s very confusing when comparing strikers
So besides from goal scoring, he’s no better than Eddie? 🙃
yeah that small detail such as putting the ball in the back of the net ?
Haaland is only better than Nketiah in goal scoring. I can assure you of that. But strangely, it’s the reason why Haaland is world class and Nketiah isn’t good enough to warm our bench.
Grandad you’ve confused me, apart from goalscoring, what else is the job of a striker. Take goalscoring away from Halland and he’s just another Nketiah.
I completely disagree. Take goalscoring away from Haaland and he’s WORSE than Nketiah
Balogun is currently our most marketable CF and his sale could allow Arteta to sign a new one that is more suited to Arteta’s tactics
I wouldn’t be surprised if we just end up with Jesus and Havertz for the CF role
Commentators like to speak of his 21 goals as “impressive” and such. But just 15 from open play. So how impressive is it really? We were impressed by Pepe’s 22 goals prior to his acquisition, but he ended up being the player you’d expect with just 9 of those from open play. Sell!
You’re right. I also thought about that severally.
But I still think that 15 goals is still impressive. If I remember correctly, Osimhen scored only 12 and was sold to Napoli for €60m. He was already showing more promise than Nketiah before he left. So I think he should take Nketiah’s place