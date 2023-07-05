The reasons why Arsenal are likely to sell Balogun – and the possible pitfalls

Arsenal faces a pivotal decision regarding the future of Folarin Balogun, a promising young talent with immense potential. Manager Mikel Arteta’s loyalty to certain players and his preference for versatile options have cast uncertainty over Balogun’s place in the squad.

This article delves into the implications of Arteta’s choices, the philosophy behind favoring versatile players, and the potential risks and rewards associated with Balogun’s possible departure.

Balogun, a center-forward, showcased his prowess by scoring an impressive 22 goals during his first full season as a regular player while on loan at Reims. However, Arteta’s strong attachment to certain players and his past decisions, such as benching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for personal reasons, have raised concerns about the treatment of young talents like Balogun.

The trend of favoring versatile players like Chelsea’s Kai Havertz over specialists like Balogun is prevalent in modern football. Managers often believe that versatility enhances the team’s overall performance and elevates the collective capabilities. However, it’s essential to note that versatility alone does not guarantee exceptional results, as evidenced by Havertz’s mixed performances despite his hefty price tag and wages.

Eddie Nketiah, another young talent at Arsenal, has received opportunities to prove himself during Gabriel Jesus’ injuries with a modicum of success. However, his modest goal return suggests that he might not reach his full potential at the club. Considering Balogun’s impressive scoring record, it raises questions about Arsenal’s decision to potentially keep Nketiah while letting go of a more prolific and promising striker.

The Arsenal front office must carefully weigh the risks and rewards of their transfer decisions. While bolstering the squad with marquee signings like Havertz, Rice, and Timber could strengthen the team’s overall quality, letting Balogun leave without a fair chance might lead to regret if he flourishes elsewhere.

The coming season could serve as a litmus test for Arteta and Edu’s bold moves in the transfer market. If Arsenal achieves success and clinches major honors, they will be celebrated as visionaries for their strategic decisions. However, if Balogun thrives at another club while the retained players fail to make a significant impact, criticism might loom over the club’s management.

In conclusion, Arsenal faces a crucial decision concerning Folarin Balogun’s future, with Arteta’s loyalty and favoritism for versatility posing a dilemma. While the preference for versatile players is a common strategy in modern football, it doesn’t guarantee success. Arsenal must carefully consider Balogun’s potential and weigh it against the risks of parting ways with a young and prolific striker. The coming season will determine whether Arsenal’s bold moves propel them to glory or leave them with regrets about letting a promising talent slip through their grasp.

Moggy (A guest post from The Arsenal Blog)