The reasons why Arsenal do not need a 30 goal striker at the moment

This team is suited to sharing the goalscoring burden.

Our fanbase are no strangers to wanting new toys every now and then which is no surprise considering who doesn’t?! Cheif among our wants recently has been a shiny new striker considering that we’ve been playing without a proper number 9 for a couple of seaons now, despite that the club has continually been linked with star strikers all over Europe even after the closure of the summer transfer window.

Even with the form of Kai Havertz, gooners will absolutely love a new striker coming in as soon as possible. However we have to realise that one of our super powers in recent seasons has been our ability to share the goals around the squad efficiently, with it’s effectiveness perfectly shown in the stats as well.

Arsenal broke their goalscoring record in the PL consecutively with 88 goals in the 2022/23 season and a better tally of 91 goals in the 23/24 campaign, and in those two record breaking campaigns in front of goal we witnessed the majority of the squad sharing goalscoring responsibilities given we had a total of 17 different goalscorers in the 2022/23 season, followed by 15 different goal contributors last season.This has certainly been an asset to us regardless of the shortcomings we faced in those two seasons.

Relying on one player for your goalscoring needs is never a way to go, not saying we should abstain from signing a number 9 however the difficulty of this league means that there are few players in the market currently who can offer you 30 odd goals in a single campaign.

We have to understand that it’s okay to have a squad capable of spreading the goals around, even though a new striker will certainly be needed eventually especially if we fail to win anything major soon.

Thoughts gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

