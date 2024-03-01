The reasons why Arsenal have rediscovered their goal-scoring ability

If one thing is apparent, Arsenal has rediscovered its goal-scoring ability. In the last six league games, they have scored 25 goals, which is a stark contrast to their clear pre-xmas troubles in front of goal. Arsenal had only 37 goals in the first half of the season, in 20 league games. If they can sustain their impressive form in front of goal, they will undoubtedly score more than that in the second half.

One may wonder why or how Arsenal has found its goal-scoring form. Here are seven reasons why the Gunners are back on track in front of goal:

1. Attacking Style of Play:

Arsenal is well-known for its aggressive style of football, which emphasizes fluid passing, movement off the ball, and creative playmaking. Their emphasis on attacking football generates multiple scoring opportunities during games.

2. Tactical Adaptations:

Mikel Arteta hasn’t shied away from employing new tactics. He hasn’t stuck to his 4-3-3 formation; he has at times opted to use a 4-4-2 formation (with Havertz and Trossard as the two forwards) or a 4-2-4 formation (with Jorginho and Rice as the midfield pivot). Moves to convert Ben White to play an inverted role and Jakub Kiwior to play as a typical fullback show Arsenal’s tactical adaptability. These adaptations, for sure, help Arsenal be effective and score at ease.

3. Key player performance:

The presence of skilled and prolific goal scorers on the team greatly contributes to Arsenal’s ability to score frequently. Players like Bukayo Saka, who’s stepped up with seven goals in six games, plus Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, who have brought another dynamic to the Arsenal attack, have seen it click.

4. High pressing and counter-attacking

: Arsenal has used high pressing and counter-attacking techniques to quickly transition from defense to attack, catching opponents off guard and creating scoring opportunities with quick offensive maneuvres.

5. Set piece mastery:

Arsenal’s effective execution of set pieces – corners, free kicks, and penalties – has frequently resulted in them scoring. Arsenal’s set piece coach, Nicolas Jover, has greatly improved this Arsenal team. There’s no team as deadly in corners as Arsenal, who’ve scored 19 of their 62 goals from them. They are sure to score more…..

6. Strong team cohesion and chemistry.

These two are required for a team to be effective in front of the goal. It is clear that the Gunners have acquired a shared understanding of one another’s playing styles, resulting in smooth combinations and link-up play.

7. Confidence and Momentum

: When a team performs well and achieves positive results, they frequently gain confidence and momentum. A winning attitude, self-assurance in their abilities, and positive momentum from prior games have all contributed to Arsenal’s propensity to score a lot of goals.

By midseason, Arsenal’s major weakness was their dismal goal-scoring record. But they have now found their form in front of goal, and we can only hope it continues and can propel them to a league triumph in May.

COYG!

Sam P

