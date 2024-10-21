After the Bournemouth defeat let’s look at what is going wrong with Arsenal

Injury issues

Football is played with 11 men on the pitch, but seems like Arsenal is forgetting what it’s like to play with 11 men. They suffered a defeat against Bournemouth 2–0, thanks to goals by Ryan Christie (70’min) and Justin Kluivert (79’min) penalty. Though it would be too soon to press the panic button, let’s look at what’s going wrong with Arsenal.

With the increase in fixtures, the number of players getting injured is also increasing and Arsenal is not untouchable with that. They have lost their club captain Martin Ødegaard and their star boy Bukayo Saka due to injuries. One more winger Gabriel Martinelli was also sidelined due to his injury problems.

Injuries hampering Arsenal Progress.

Red Cards

Arsenal has historically struggled with disciplinary issues. Over the past two years, Mikel Arteta has made significant strides in addressing this problem. However, this season, there seems to be a setback. In the first eight matches, Arsenal has already received three red cards, suggesting that old habits may be resurfacing. Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, and now William Saliba have all been sent off due to lapses in judgment.

Willam saliba had been shown red card in 30th min.

Team Selection/Bench Strength

Injuries have hindered Mikel Arteta’s team selection. Against Bournemouth, he fielded four center-backs, two defensive midfielders, and a debutant in Mikel Merino. Fans were perplexed by the lack of a creative midfielder who could generate chances from nothing. Two years ago, Arsenal’s late-season collapse was partly attributed to a dearth of backup options for their key players. The bench still appears weak, and there is no direct replacement for captain Martin Ødegaard. While they have options on the wings, it’s the midfield, particularly the creative midfield, that could be a source of future struggles for Arsenal.

The lack of options on bench gonna hurt Arsenal?

Arsenal fans remain hopeful as their team is still alive in all competitions. With Manchester City losing Rodri for an extended period and Kevin De Bruyne still out injured, Mikel Arteta and his players have a prime opportunity to finally secure a trophy this season, but not if we continue to drop points like we did yesterday.