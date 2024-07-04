Analysis of why Arsenal should not accept less than 50 million for Eddie Nketiah

Why Nketiah is Worth at Least £50 Million

Arsenal has reportedly set Eddie Nketiah’s asking price at £50 million amid speculation about his future at the club. With the potential arrival of a new striker during the winter transfer window, some believe that Nketiah’s time at the Emirates may be finally over. However, renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano the the club is aware of external interest but is not eager to sell unless a suitable offer is made.

For a striker who scored five goals and provided two assists in 27 games, many might question the £50 million valuation. Critics argue that this price could deter potential buyers. However, it is essential to consider several factors that justify this valuation.

Nketiah’s goals-to-starts ratio is an impressive 50%, higher than 90% of Premier League strikers. This statistic highlights his efficiency and potential when given more game time. In contrast, Marcus Rashford, valued at £65 million, scored seven goals from 26 starts, and Kai Havertz, who was also valued at £65 million, scored seven goals from 30 starts when Arsenal signed him. Nketiah’s five goals from ten starts present a compelling case for his effectiveness and potential upside.

At just 24 years old, Nketiah still has significant sell-on value. Even if his performance does not reach the highest expectations, he will retain a considerable market value in a few years, ensuring that Arsenal can recoup a substantial portion of their investment. His age and potential growth make him a valuable asset for any club looking to invest in a young striker.

Despite limited starts, Nketiah has shown flashes of brilliance. His record as the highest-ever goal scorer for the England U21 team indicates his potential to explode given regular playing time. Comparatively, Nketiah is still cheaper than both Rashford and Havertz, and his goal-scoring record per start suggests he could outperform them with consistent opportunities.

Retaining Nketiah also ensures Arsenal maintains depth in their squad. With the rigors of multiple competitions, having a reliable striker who can rotate in and out of the starting lineup is crucial. Nketiah’s ability to impact games, even as a substitute, adds strategic flexibility for Mikel Arteta.

If given a consistent run of starts, Nketiah could potentially score 20 goals in a season. His high goal-per-start ratio suggests that with momentum and confidence, he could develop into one of the Premier League’s top strikers. This potential growth underscores why Arsenal values him at £50 million, viewing it as an investment in a player who could deliver significant returns.

Arsenal’s valuation of Eddie Nketiah at £50 million reflects a combination of his current potential, market comparisons, and strategic value to the team as well as the so-called home-grown tax. His impressive goals-to-starts ratio, age, and experience make him a valuable asset not only for Arsenal but also for any club looking for a promising young striker.

While some may see the price tag as high, the underlying metrics and market conditions justify this valuation. Arsenal fans should recognize Nketiah’s worth and support the club’s decision to set a high asking price, ensuring that any potential departure adequately compensates for his potential loss and gives us funds towards securing an even better replacement..

Jack Anderson inspired by daveg

