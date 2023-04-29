The remaining Arsenal, Chelsea, United and City Womens results predicted – Where will the Gunners end up?

Arsenal fight for Champions League Final but what’s happening in WSL title race? by Michelle

Manchester City defeated West Ham 6-2 last weekend, moving them to second place in the Barclays Women’s Super League standings, behind Man United, dropping Chelsea to 3rd and Arsenal to 4th, albeit with both teams having games in hand over the Manchester clubs.

Manchester United then defeated Aston Villa 3-2 yesterday in the last bloody minute, putting them on 47 points, 9 points ahead of our Gunners. And Man City play bottom-of-the-table Reading at Academy Stadium tomorrow, with an easy win expected for City, taking them to 44 points, 6 points above our Gunners. Arsenal are only 2 points behind Chelsea, but the Blues have a game in hand over our Gunners.. it’s all VERY CONFUSING!! This is the WSL table Top 4, as things currently stand before Man City v Reading on 30th April:

Man United still have 3 WSL games to play, as well as FA Women’s Cup Final 14th May:

7th May Man United v Tottenham – I predict +3 points for United

21st May Man United v Man City – I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Liverpool v Man United – I predict +3 points for United

Overall, Manchester United can pick up 6-9 points though I predict 7.

Man City still have 4 WSL games to play:

30th April Man City v Reading – I predict a stroll and +3 points for City

7th May Liverpool v Man City – I predict +3 points for City

21st May Man United v Man City – I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Man City v Everton – I predict 3 points to City

Overall, Manchester City can pick up 9-12 points though I predict 10.

Chelsea still have 6 WSL games to play, as well as FA Women’s Cup Final 14th May:

3rd May Chelsea v Liverpool – I predict +3 points for Chelsea

7th May Chelsea v Everton – I predict +3 points for Chelsea

10th May Chelsea v Leicester – I predict +3 points for Chelsea

17th May West Ham v Chelsea – I predict +3 points for Chelsea

21st May Chelsea v Arsenal I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Reading v Chelsea I predict +3 points for Chelsea

Overall, Chelsea can pick up 15-18 points though I predict 16.

Arsenal still have 5 WSL games to play, as well as UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final 1st May:

5th May Arsenal v Leicester – I predict +3 points for Arsenal

10th May Brighton v Arsenal – I predict +3 points for Arsenal but won’t be easy

17th May Everton v Arsenal – I predict +3 points for Arsenal but won’t be easy

21st May Chelsea v Arsenal I predict +1 point each CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH!

27th May Arsenal v Aston Villa – I predict +3 points for Arsenal but won’t be easy

Overall, Arsenal can pick up 12-15 points though I predict 13.

Therefore, my end-of-season point predictions are below but any one of these teams could slip on a banana skin along the way, with any of the teams further down the WSL table, who are all vying for position at the bottom of the table, whilst Aston Villa & Everton are locked in their own battle for 5th place.

The CRITICAL TOP 4 CLASH on 21st May will be the big weekend to decide who, of the top 4, walk away with the most points – disruption awaits I’m sure!

Manchester United 47 + 7 = 54 points

Manchester City 41 + 10 = 51 points

Chelsea 40 + 16 = 56 points

Arsenal 38 + 13 = 51 points

Arsenal will, of course, have eyes firmly off the WSL title race at the moment, as they prepare for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Semi-Final on Monday, at a sold-out Emirates Stadium, where our Gunners will face Wolfsburg, vying for a place alongside Barcelona in the Final at Eindhoven!

But IF these results are correct, it will come down to Goal Difference between Man City and Arsenal for the coveted third Champions League spot. The Gunners are currently 6 goals ahead of City on that score, so fingers crossed it will stay that way!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

