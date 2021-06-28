‘The right attitude’ – Kieran Tierney full of praise for his potential replacement

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was quizzed on upcomer Adam Montgomery, a youngster who has been picking up attention up in Scotland.

The 18 year-old made his Celtic full debut in May against St Johnstone, impressing in the 4-0 demolition, and is being talked about as the latest left-back to emerge from their academy.

Montgomery could well struggle for minutes after a change in manager however, but Tierney insists that he has heard a lot of positive things about the youngster.

KT told the Scottish Sun: “I saw that John Kennedy was talking about Adam Montgomery, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about him. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to see his debut.

“But I know from speaking to Kendo and Greg Taylor at Celtic that he’s a good talent and a decent boy too. I wish him all the best.

“It’s always great to see someone come through the Celtic academy. It was special for me to come through the ranks to the first team.

“Now, Adam’s got a chance of progressing, and I’d love to see him get more games and push for a place. All I’d advise him to do is enjoy everything.

“From what I’ve heard he’s a good enough player and a lad with the right attitude.”

For some reason Scotland appears to be blooding mostly left-backs in recent years, with Aaron Hickey already having made the switch to Serie A, while Josh Doig and Greg Taylor also remain highly rated in the Scottish Premiership, paired with the fact that both Kieran and Andy Robertson are amongst their country’s best of recent years also.

Scotland could well have another one here, and who knows, he may also be able to carve out a move to Arsenal in the future, if he can prove to be good enough.

Patrick