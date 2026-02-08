The roles Arsenal should bolster in the summer

Arsenal currently boast an impressive squad and will be keen to preserve that level of quality heading into next season. The current campaign has been demanding, with the Gunners working tirelessly to remain at the top despite dealing with a significant number of injuries since the season began. Maintaining consistency under those circumstances has required careful management and resilience across the squad.

Mikel Arteta has been focused on keeping his players fit and competitive as Arsenal push to finish the season strongly and potentially secure trophies. The team continue to compete on multiple fronts, and once the campaign concludes, attention is likely to turn towards strengthening certain areas of the squad to ensure standards do not drop. While Arsenal may add reinforcements, the key question will be which positions require the most attention.

Areas Arsenal could look to strengthen

One position under consideration is the left wing. Leandro Trossard has delivered strong performances, yet there is a belief that Arsenal could recruit an even higher-level option. Gabriel Martinelli has struggled for consistency in that role in recent months, which has raised questions about long-term solutions. Investing heavily in an upgrade could provide Arsenal with an edge and help them sustain dominance in the league over several seasons.

Another area of concern is the attacking midfield. Martin Odegaard has found form difficult at times, while Eberechi Eze has not always shown the consistency required at the highest level. Unless Kai Havertz fully adapts and develops into the role, Arsenal may feel the need to bring in another creative presence to support their attacking structure.

Striker debate ahead of next season

The striker position is also likely to be reviewed. Viktor Gyokeres has shown promise, but both he and Gabriel Jesus have been viewed as somewhat average over the course of the season. There is a growing sense that Arsenal may need a more reliable option, particularly if Jesus is moved on to refresh the attacking line.

Overall, Arsenal’s squad is already strong, but fine margins often define success. Strategic additions in key roles could help ensure that the Gunners not only maintain their current level but build on it as they look towards another demanding campaign.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…