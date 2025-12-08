The season is not a long one if Arsenal cannot maintain a winning streak

Arsenal supporters and even some of the club’s players have begun leaning on a familiar line: “The season is still long.” It has become an unintentional excuse, a way to ease the growing anxiety around their fluctuating performances. Not long ago, several pundits claimed the title race was practically decided, with Arsenal winning consistently while their rivals dropped points. But after the loss to Aston Villa, that confidence evaporated, replaced by a new narrative urging patience and calm.

The Reality Behind the “Long Season” Claim

It is true that there are more league fixtures ahead than those already played. The Premier League marathon leaves plenty of room for twists, surprises, and momentum shifts. However, the length of the season becomes irrelevant if Arsenal cannot rediscover the consistency required to stay at the top. Over the last few years, Liverpool and Manchester City have set brutal benchmarks, relentless winning runs, minimal slip-ups, and near-perfect form from winter to spring. Arsenal, despite genuine progress, have not matched that level often enough, which is why their recent title pushes have fallen short.

Consistency, Not Time, Will Decide Arsenal’s Fate

Talking about how much football is left may feel reassuring, but it does little to change the core issue. Arsenal can only take advantage of their rivals faltering if they avoid stumbling themselves, and right now, they are making the same mistakes. Winning runs, not wishful thinking or optimistic timelines, decide title races. If the Gunners fail to tighten their grip soon, the long season they keep referencing will simply give their rivals more time to overtake them.