The sequence that might be broken if Leandro Trossard fails to play against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard is a doubt for the Chelsea fixture due to injury, which means his flawless injury free run could come to an end at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian international picked up a knock in the midweek triumph over Bayern Munich, coming off for Noni Madueke late in the first period. The absence of the in form winger did not affect the Gunners as they went on to emerge victorious. The aforementioned Madueke even bagged his first goal for the club in his absence, illustrating the options at Mikel Arteta’s disposal. Nevertheless, the winger remains a key member of the squad, hence the need to have him fit in time for the festive period.

Trossard’s remarkable availability record

Luckily for Arsenal Mikel Arteta confirmed he escaped a serious injury, but he did suggest it could be a late fitness call on whether he plays against Chelsea. If he does miss the game due to injury, it will be his first at the club. Leandro Trossard is yet to miss a single game for Arsenal due to injury. A glance at his Transfermarkt profile reveals the fact despite spending approximately three years with the club. It is unsurprising that he is the highest appearance maker under Mikel Arteta since he joined the club in 2023. The last time he missed a game due to fitness related issues was in April 2022 which was due to illness. You will have to go back to December 2021 in search of his last injury, a hamstring issue that kept him out for a week. Leandro Trossard has been a model professional with Arsenal so far and his injury free record is a reflection of it.

His impact in the current campaign

He has been a key cog in this Arsenal machine this season. No player has made more goal contributions than the Belgian in all competitions with ten, five goals and five assists. He is a player for the big occasions and has scored some important goals this term. Arsenal will feel vindicated by his showings this term. Offering a player on the wrong side of thirty improved terms is against the club’s recruitment policy, but an exception was made and most would agree it was the right call.

How impressed have you been by Trossard this campaign. I think he has been our best attacker, what about you?

Benjamin Kenneth

