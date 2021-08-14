The Shame – A bunch of chickens could manage Arsenal better than this lot

I think Arsenal and Arteta don’t understand the word excitement and it’s meaning in the English language. What happened was predictable. It’s sad knowing your team will lose a game of football.
I’m sure there’s an excuse. This time it’s illness and the youth of our squad, tomorrow it will be something else. We had one of the worst attacks in Arsenal history, yet we didn’t want to pay the money (as we usually do) for Abraham, and we started the game unprepared without a striker.
How many seasons in a row do we do that? At least 10 if you ask me. We should better sell both Aubameyang and Lacazette. Be honest with yourselves, would one of them had made a difference in the game? Not really, because a team desperately needing energy, new faces and a positive vibe arrived miserable, lacking ideas and was beaten again.
It’s just beyond a joke that we had Xhaka as our captain. A player we wanted to sell, who wanted to leave, but we stumbled on the price, is leading the team? Xhaka ain’t worth 20 million in current market, but we didn’t cut our losses on him, because we are counting pennies and we don’t want to spend on players that will actually improve the squad.
We spent 50 mills on a CB that got dominated, even though defense was ironically the one thing we were good at last season. You could see up front we lacked ideas and a goalscorer. If Maddison is too expensive, Aouar was available for 25 mills. But then again if we want Maddison, we should’ve just spent the money on him, rather than White. You honestly think having Holding would’ve been worse?
We do not do things to improve the squad where we most need to, but we follow Arteta’s agenda to one day be like Pep’s teams and play out of the back. This is not the way we’ll find ourselves back for contention, because we can’t solve problems the way City do, by throwing endless cash at it.
So many people say, “the transfer window hasn’t finished”. But the season started and we got bullied by a new team in the division. When we find ourselves rock bottom after 5 games, it doesn’t matter that we bought someone late to try and paper over the cracks.
And part of this comes back to Edu, who allowed the ridiculous contract Auba and Willian are on and now the story with Lacazette is again sad. Why didn’t we sell him early in the window to raise funds? If we wanna keep him, shouldn’t have we addressed his contract situation?
Honestly a bunch of chickens can manage Arsenal better than it is now. Arteta is a joke manager, but I can’t blame him for the fact he isn’t sacked. If he was managing Chelsea he would’ve been sacked a year ago.
I honestly don’t think I’ve given anything as much energy and chances as I have to Arsenal, to end up feeling so depressed. I’m honestly happy that I’m travelling Europe and didn’t see the game, because I can’t bear it anymore.
I remember times, where we were scoring 5 goals to newcomers blowing them away and I can’t believe we’re struggling to create chances, but by far the worse thing is the lack of desire. No fight, no passion, no character.
And some fans have accepted this and think it’s okay and Arteta is not the problem, and it’s just how it is. It’s challenging to support this club and the negativity sadly doesn’t come from me.
The weakness crawls right from the owner down to the pitch. Nobody cares, nobody wants to win, because it doesn’t matter. It’s all about making a nice kit (amazing job Adidas by the way), and as long as the cash flows, nothing matters.
We deserve to lose and it’s sadly the best thing that can happen to us, because maybe at some point someone will realize what a huge mistake we made with Arteta and the transfer window. But then again, if I could see it and a lot of fans could see it, why does nobody at Arsenal forsee what is so evident?
United spanked Leeds 5:1, that was exciting. I’m seriously afraid that 8th might be too high for us this season. Why are we throwing another year in the dumpster though? Why sack Arteta st Christmas, when we could’ve given someone with an idea of what to do, the chance to improve us?
The simple answer is they don’t care. Remember that we tried to enter a “Super league”. Arsenal… that can’t beat a newly promoted team. Pathetic and weak. I’m amazed how fast people have forgiven the Kroenkes. It’s extremely sad, but this will inevitably hit our value, and hopefully a point of time comes when Kroenke cuts his losses so that we can actually start to move in a forward direction.
Lastly I hope Arteta and those players get exactly what they deserve at the Emirates. You have shamed this football club to new lows and if I could, I’d make it extremely visible to them.
Konstantin
Arteta-ball is the biggest obstacle we face.
Mikel refuses to admit his tactics don’t work, but continues to waste valuable funds on new players, thinking that’s the solution.
10 new players and counting, yet no different than when he took over.
What’s more likely, all 10 of his additions are incompetent, or Arteta-ball is a massive failure?
Clearly in over his head, unable to make tactical adjustments during a match, and is hell bent to micromanage team into mediocrity rather than give players some freedom.
He’s been found out since last year, easily dispatched by opposing managers, and too stubborn to admit Arteta-ball is a bust.
His answer continues to be “need players for my system,” in spite of 10 new additions since he took charge.
A checkbook manager with an incompetent Edu, all supported by absentee owner who isn’t involved to win titles.
Helen Keller could see failure on the horizon.
Really? There’s a huge difference from when he took over of course because the team was still in European competition as at that time and was never beaten easily by a team that just got promotion into the premiar league.
Using those kids is not an excuse because none of them is less than 18yr of age if i am correct mean while i saw completely bunch of young boys playing cup games for Arsenal some years back.
I remember Randal, Merida, Fabregas, Song, Gibs, Traore, Vela, Simpson, Dhjoru, Lord Bentner, Theo, Denilson and other.
All of them was under 20 as at that time they were playing and winning cup games with styles conveniently.
Arteta is just a clueless coach that i can’t blame for have the job up till now.
Sorry, i mean for having the job till now.
Ego and MA are synonyms! I’ve never seen anyone be so arrogant in my life.
Refuses to change tactics or drop underperforming players because he signed them/increased their wages.
Half the fans on here that support him aren’t much better. Blind, bias supporters that put Arteta above Arsenal.
I have, but he at least earned it over a considerable period of time, with receipts to boot
The biggest draw back is the way our rookie manager seems intent on wanting us to play. The build up is just to slow, careful and negative. Teams can snuff us out easily and we dont create enough. It is haphazard and dangerous, exposing all our weakness however we try to play. The Brentford (YES BRENTFORD manager out thought and out maneuvered our manager, just as most managers seem to do, including the one he replaced. The obvious warning signal wasn’t taken after that defeat to Emery, even though to some of us, we see Arteta is useless.
Our Fans should take some Blame for yesterday’s Disgrace!!
*Get Zaha, No!
*Get Andre Silva,No!
*Get Bissouma, No!
Oh, we have Pepe, Saka, Martinelli, Laca, Auba, Xhaka, etc..😒😏
Overhyping weak-arsed, Lazy and unproductive players!
One even said no Need for Kieran Trippier because we have Calum Chambers!😯😕
Now, most are Crying!!
Not just Arteta and Edu, some of our Fans need a good Smack on dier Asses!😣
If you think any of those players playing under MA would have changed yesterday’s result you’re even more delusional then the fans you are talking about.
To all those that wanted AW gone so bad, this is the consequence of that…IJS
I loved Wenger but it was time to move on mate, we were regressing steadily during Wenger’s last years.
Or was your idea to keep him until he was 95? Most fans wanted Tuchel when he was available. The current situation has little to do with Wenger, more poor management. Get over it!
@PJ-SA
I felt it was about time he left also. But not in the manner he was let go, or treatment from the fans leading up to it. And if you don’t think that this is all wound together, delve deeper…IJS
AW was taking us nowhere. We would never have won the PL again with Wenger. Poor signings, poor tactics. Just FA Cup, which we got anyway with MA
AW was better than MA no doubt but that isn’t good enough
MA was a horrible signing because he lacked experience as a Manager
We will get the right Manager sooner or later. But getting free of AW was vital for our future
@Stephanie
😂😂😂😂 Sounds like guilt is eatin ya up.
NY_Gunner…couldn’t agree more. Wenger was a world class manger/coach who loved the club now we are left with an ex-player mercenary that had more affiliation with Everton and Man City than he does Arsenal
Wenger left 4 years too late and we suffered his delusions as a club … But the damage could have been reversed with right leadership … Hasn’t happened and we are now a bottom half of the table club playing consistently the worst football in my time as a supporter … And it will get worse unless we break the vicious circle … Kronke will have to learn the hard way that in the end there has to be something tangible underneath if the asset is going to add to his income portfolio .. Difficult year ahead
he had no choice, NYG, as he couldn’t have possibly retained his position while simultaneously being investigated for JFK’s murder…shake your head
I give you credit for getting it off your chest but blimey, it was incoherent
We are just a mess from top down to players.
This will take years to get back to challenging for titles if indeed we do.
Getting rid of the owners is the biggest priority.
The money we have spent has been chucked away.
50 Million on Ben is criminal.
He was totally the wrong C/Back for us.
We need strength players. Pace. And leadership qualities.
Arsenal will definitely come good this season. C’mon, there are no small boys anymore in the game of football, what I see happening to the big-clubs in Germany and France is a true testament to this analogy, it’s just sad that Arsenal bear the brunt when there’s a footballing mishap on the pitch against them. They still played very well yesterday only that the chances they created couldn’t just be converted when it was needed to and if you ask me that’s what football is all about. Win some, draw some, lose some…. Life goes on…. I’m with Arsenal till Eternity. Emmanuel Akpan Ekwere….
I respect your positive outlook, i just wish i could share your sentiment….Lets face it that fixture would have been a tough game for any club but how can we go into the first game of the season and not be prepared to at least play for a point?
Konstantin I love your posts as they are words from the heart. Totally agree with everything you say. I stated two years ago
I wouldn’t spend another penny unless the club’s ambitions matched my own, I was spending a fortune
Now I rarely watch and I spend my money elsewhere
I said on here before we signed Ben White that I want my Central defenders over 6ft tall and was told height doesn’t matter he’s a ball player.. i also said Tuchel would be a good choice to replace our clown of a manager last winter and most on here from what I read wouldn’t have touched him with a barge poll. The same about replacing our forwards and get told it’s not a priority and we don’t need a RB we have Chambers. When you put blind faith into the same underwhelming players we’ve had for years and our assistant manager coach you get served up what you witnessed yesterday and the many crappy performances before that.
The scariest thing is our owner and some of our fans have confidence in a manager that has never been higher than 8th in the Premier league and has nothing at all to say wether he is actually capable of managing. Why are we trusting him? And on what premise?
Exactly Reggie, he’s jumped into a massive job from being an assistant coach, he hasn’t built any type of reputation in the management game… I know I have seen all I’ve needed to see from him to make a clear judgement and he’s completely well and truly out of his depth… Maybe the pen pushers at Arsenal see it too but they would rather this charade go on than admit they made a mistake.
Despite some fans negative outlook on Wenger in his last three years at the club, Arsenal still made to the top six and was in Europe competitions for 22 years consecutively under his leadership. We all have made poor decisions in our lifetime. Arsenal have moved on from Wenger and fans must not continue to blame him for the club current fortunes. Edu,Arteta and the board are the ones running Arsenal now. I would rather have Arsene Wenger for this season instead of Arteta and Edu, if Arsenal fail to replace them with Conte and his staff.
@ NY_Gunner
Couldn’t agree more, he should have left after his last FA Cup win imo. He is still our greatest manager by a mile!!!
Pointing fingers at Edu and Arteta will not help at this time; they represent only the tip of the ice-berg, unfortunately. All the signs listed above point to one thing: a highly dysfunctional and poorly run football club. It would be better to point fingers at Vinai Venkatesham, CEO, the board and our course the owner.
While other clubs have adjusted and re-aligned successfully to meet the changing demands of the modern game, this club appears to be stuck in reverse.
What a disgraceful bunch of moaning minnies our so called “fans” are. One or two marvellous exceptions like Sue P and Emmanuel but most are a shocking disgrace and don’t deserve to suport this great club.
Why Jon- don’t you believe every fan has a right to moan after THAT performance? Or do you feel that was acceptable ?
Phil, you must know by now if you dont sing of the same page as Jon, you are either, immature, not a fan, ignorant, educationally challenged or brain dead. He only respects himself and he os the only one in the world that is always right and everyone else is insignificant. I think he is rocking though, i suspect it will only be a few more games and he will join the thickos, who know nothing.
Well Reggie- Jon believes he is above everyone else that’s for sure. Tell me a single fan who believes that performance was acceptable, part of “The Process”, it’s only the first game etc etc and I will say that fan knows little of what a true fan honestly believes. Nobody can be pleased with what we saw last night. I do not accept injuries/ illness/ VAR or any other excuse. We lost to a team that got to the Premiere League via the playoffs. How can that ever be acceptable? How can any fan be expected to accept that?
Last night was stuff of nightmares Phil and yes we were well stuffed by a team that came up through the play offs. It just keeps getting worse, there is no defence of it.
Well said Phil 👍 I think certain Arsenal fans grow attachments to either players or managers rather than the club itself! I find it astonishing that anyone would make excuses for that pathetic display on Friday night and that hasn’t been the only horror show from Mikel’s team.
Wenger stated the rot with cheap and mediocre players and one or 2 are still at Arsenal today.
Arteta has to be dynamic and inventive if he wants to succeed which I doubt judging by his rigid style. If we are going to use Xhaka, he should form part of a 3 man defense with Tieney and Tavares on the left side in a 3-4-3 formation using players on their natural right or left footed positions. With Smith-Row cutting in field most of the time to add more bite to the attacking threat from the middle and create scoring opportunities. With this line up, we have a good balance of defense and attack.
————————–Leno————————
—-White———Holding/Gabriel——–Xhaka
Smith-Rowe—–Lokonga—–Tavares—–Tieney
Aubamayang——–Lacazette——–Pepe/Saka
This Arsenal team has been screaming for a proper CM since Santi left, unlike other fans I don’t think no 10 is what we require. We need a midfield general. Partey, Xhaka, Elneny etc do not have that in them. They lack game control, can not dictate pace of game and are not go to players when team is in trouble not to mention lack creativity as well. But what do we do.. Edu goes on holidays during transfer window, why he could not choose any other time in year is beyound me, Then him and Arteta recruit two players for future, give contract Extension Xhaka and blow £50million on a CB which was not required bearing in mind when had others CB in the squad who was not given a single opportunity. We loaned or sold our young players just because the manager did not link them at all I mean what Xhaka did was a much bigger offence then Guendozi but he was given a chance to revive his Arsenal career. More then Arteta I don’t know how we have kept Edu in the club based on some absurd dealing he has done in past as well transfer window. Arteta is not the only culprit Edu and Venkat have also failed to deliver. All three need to be sacked and kicked out of the club.
Logic
👍