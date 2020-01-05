The signs are there that Arsenal are serious about signing Bundesliga star

Arsenal has stepped up their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng according to reports.
Last week the name Jerome Boateng popped up as a potential Arsenal signing this transfer window. However, so did a whole host of other names including the likes of Dayot Upamecano.
So, at that point, the former German international was just another name doing the rounds in the gossip columns.
Today, it does seem that there is a little bit more to the rumours and that Arsenal is genuinely interested in signing the 31-year-old.
Ther likes of the Mirror, Daily Star, SkySports etc. are all reporting the same thing, that Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of the world cup winner.
Now, it should be noted that the Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick, has come out and expressed his doubts over Boateng leaving the German Champions for North London
Flick said, per the Metro: ‘Jerome is a Bayern player. He has trained well during the winter break. ‘I can’t wait to see what the next few weeks will be like. I’m not worrying if he’ll leave the club or not. I can’t imagine that at the moment.’
But the thing is this, Boateng contract runs out in the summer and unless the Bavarians want to lose him for free they will have to make a deal this January.
If I had to place a bet I would put a couple of quid on Boateng becoming an Arsenal player this month. It just feels like this is one of those rumours that is credible.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
He is too old. Half our problem is the age and slowness of Luiz and Socratis. Boateng doesn’t play much any more for a reason.
I won’t bet on it. Arsenal have other priorities as CB target.
Boateng ain’t their preferred choice but he’s still a solid option. His situation is just like the David Luiz situation.
If anyone really thinks Arteta wants to start next season with a bunch of oldies like Luis,Sokratis and Boateng then you really shouldn’t even bother about top four next season.
We might get Boateng but I doubt it’ll be anything long
Jon in response to your question regarding my comments about Upamecano.
I have this Booker I follow Twitter who works for a Major betting company. So they get insider information on lots of stuff for their business.
His ID is actually hidden for his own hob security ish.
He hardly leaks stuffs, but when he does, he’s a 100% correct as I’ve studied him myself for two seasons now. He’s was the first to leak Arsenal would be letting go of Unai the next morning, he leaked it before the game vs Frankfurt.
He was the one who leaked Napoli would be sacking Ancelotti regardless of the result against Genk and that Gattuso would be his replacement immediately. The following day, Ancelotti got sacked before the media picked it.
Man is the only genuine reason I believed we Arteta was the club’s first choice and that the rumours about 26 manger list is crap. He’s the one who revealed Viera was never in run for the job, the one who revealed Poch already rejected the job and wasn’t interested so Arsenal would be getting Arteta or Allegri, or Freddie till the end of the season. Before Ornstein came out to say the board has only 2 major targets for the job. Common sense made me know the two candidates Ornstein meant were Arteta and Allegri and Allegri publicly stated He’s not ready that was why I had my money on Arteta. Also he called the Minamino transfer to Liverpool around November.
So you can see why I’m confident about it. His record is pretty solid to me, and it makes sense since it’s his parent company getting the information for betting odds.
P.S: Watch the media report we don’t have money and watch the same media link us to different players for ridiculous amounts