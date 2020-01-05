The signs are there that Arsenal are serious about signing Bundesliga star

Arsenal has stepped up their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng according to reports.

Last week the name Jerome Boateng popped up as a potential Arsenal signing this transfer window. However, so did a whole host of other names including the likes of Dayot Upamecano.

So, at that point, the former German international was just another name doing the rounds in the gossip columns.

Today, it does seem that there is a little bit more to the rumours and that Arsenal is genuinely interested in signing the 31-year-old.

Ther likes of the Mirror, Daily Star, SkySports etc. are all reporting the same thing, that Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of the world cup winner.

Now, it should be noted that the Bayern Munich coach Hans-Dieter Flick, has come out and expressed his doubts over Boateng leaving the German Champions for North London

Flick said, per the Metro: ‘Jerome is a Bayern player. He has trained well during the winter break. ‘I can’t wait to see what the next few weeks will be like. I’m not worrying if he’ll leave the club or not. I can’t imagine that at the moment.’

But the thing is this, Boateng contract runs out in the summer and unless the Bavarians want to lose him for free they will have to make a deal this January.

If I had to place a bet I would put a couple of quid on Boateng becoming an Arsenal player this month. It just feels like this is one of those rumours that is credible.