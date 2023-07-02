The signs are there that Arsenal’s move for target is very close

Jurrien Timber’s move to Arsenal appears to be on the verge of completion, with the player dropping hints that he will be leaving Ajax for the Emirates in the coming days.

The Dutch defender is one of three players that Arsenal has reached an agreement to sign recently as they aim to strengthen their squad. The Gunners view Timber as an excellent defender who will enhance their options once the deal is finalised.

While Arsenal and Ajax are still in contact and have already agreed on several aspects of the transfer, until Timber is officially announced as an Arsenal player, there is always a chance for things to change.

According to Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad, Timber was absent from Ajax’s initial outdoor training session as they prepare for the new season. However, Timber has been undertaking individual preparations for the upcoming campaign and will be ready to join the rest of the Arsenal squad once the deal is completed in time.

These developments suggest that Timber’s move to Arsenal is imminent, pending the formal announcement from both clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is a terrific defender and this transfer is one deal everyone is excited about as we wait for the clubs to conclude it.

Hopefully, the Dutchman will meet expectations at the Emirates and make us better than we are now.

