“The situation is basically the same” Romano delivers update on Arsenal flop

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on the future of Willian and he claims that the Brazilian and Arsenal still want to end the relationship with each other.

Willian has been a flop at the Emirates and after one season in North London, he is looking to leave.

The Brazilian is one of the senior players at Arsenal and after his trophy-laden spell at Chelsea, he was expected to help the Gunners become a top club again.

However, that hasn’t happened and this summer might be his last at the Emirates.

He is on a huge wage at the Emirates which might be a problem for the Gunners as they try to offload him.

The Sun claims that he currently earns £220,000-a-week at the club, a wage that he is struggling to justify at the moment.

Discussing his future for the umpteenth time, Romano insists that Willian is keen to leave Arsenal.

The Gunners are also open to offers for him, but it seems there are no takers at the moment.

He told his Here We Go podcast: “We have many questions from Arsenal fans but talking about Willian, the situation is basically the same. The player wants to leave. Willian wants to leave Arsenal and Arsenal are open to selling him this summer.”