The Six Lessons Arsenal learned from our shocking defeat to Brighton

It was an awful performance. by Skills1000
The injury to Martinelli also contributed to our weak attack yesterday. Saka should have been out of the first 11 some weeks ago. He looked tired. Nelson should have taken his place. If we had won against West Ham and Southampton, we could have been on the same points as Man City even if we lost to Brighton.
The lessons learnt are:
1. Arteta should learn to trust his squad and rotate effectively. You can’t start the same 11 week in week out
2. Ralmsdale Needs some reality check. He gets too casual and makes wrong decisions some times
3. Partey should stop passing it around in his own box rather, he should play it long. We conceeded from such and dropped points.
4. We need an A-list striker who is good in the air. Someone who can receive crosses. A physically imposing centre forward. Bid 100m pounds for Victor Osimhen. Adding A top centre forward means moving G Jesus to the right wing role to rotate with Saka. If Osimhen is not available, then Ivan Toney should be a target. We don’t need quantity. We need quality players.
5. We need a game plan on how to play teams like Man City and Liverpool.
6. Saliba is so important to this squad. We missed his leadership and composure in Defence.
What other lessons do you think we should learn from this game?
We tried to escape from Brighton’s high press using long balls, but we only had Saka to receive them and Jesus could hardly win it against Brighton’s CBs
If we had a stronger CF, Ramsdale would’ve had Saka and him to distribute the ball to. The more dominant CF would also make us win the second ball more easily, due to his hold-up play or aerial ability
Jesus is a tricky CF who won us many free-kicks, but sometimes we need plan B when playing against ball-hogging and high-pressing masters like Man City/ Liverpool/ Brighton
Yes… I even rate Mitrovic very highly..
He is also that kind of CF who can bully any defender… no matter who is front of him..
Whether it is Laporte or Dias…
And he won’t as much expensive as Vlahovic, En-Neysri, and Victor Osimhen…
Arteta also need to change his decision making on Zinchenko’s position in team..
He need to shift in Midfield and Tierney and LB
This will give pretty good balance..
Yesterday we clearly missed Zinchenko’s midfield presence…
I’d prefer your other CF recommendations than Mitrovic, because Mitrovic would likely have a conflict with Xhaka. Another option would be Alexander Sorloth
We need at least 5 players…
RB
1 winger
One CM or CDM
One CF like Dusan Vlahovic, Youssef En-Nesyri, Even Mitrovic…
And Arteta need to understand that Zinchenko is not LB
He need to play in midfield in place of Xhaka…
And for that we need another LB
Mo Simikan looks good as RB and CB…
He could be available for 30 Millions…
Then Brighton is willing to sell Caicedo for 70 and Pervis Estupiñán looks pretty solid at Lb who can rotate with Tierney…
And Olise or Leon Bailey from Palace or Villa..
Both are pretty decent quality…
Anyway Saka will be our main RW but any one of the could help Saka to get some rest in few matches.
They are not too expensive as well…
In 130 Million you could Caicedo, Simikan and Pervis Estupiñán…
Another 25 for winger…
Then go for Any strong CF like I mentioned above…
Certainly Napoli is not willing to sell Victor Osimhen this summer…
Their president made it clear..
Just try for Dusan Vlahovic or En-Neysri..
Vlahovic May not become Juventus are in CL next season but En-Neysri might come as especially if we give tempting offer of 60-70 Millions to Sevilla…
And even if we miss him then certainly we can try for Mitrovic…
He will certainly move to Arsenal..
Ivan Toney is good but Brentford won’t sell him for less than 100 Million which is out of our sight..
So in an around 200 Million we could
1 RB
1 LB
1 CDM
1 Winger
And 1 CF
If we want to add number then Tielamans is getting free this summer…
Not a bad option as free agent…
So Ramsdale and Turner as GK
Simikan and Tomiyasu as RB
Whit, Saliba, Gabriel and Kiwior as CBs
Tierney and Estupiñán as LB
In Midfield you have Caicedo, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Partey, Elneny and Tielamans…
In attacking options Saka and Olise or Bailey as RW
Martinelli and Trossard as LW
Number 10 Odegaard and ESR, Viera and even Trossard can play as well..
Up front you can Jesus, Nketiah and Mitrovic or En-Neysri…
We can sell Holding, Xhaka who wants to go to Leverkusen… Sambi Lokonga, Balogun… we could at least recoup 60 by selling these players.. so our net spend would 160-180…
Solid enough to go toe to toe with City or any other team in PL and Europe…
Close down the opposition defence as a collective unit/ Defend two on one against in drifting wingers/ Get strong technical players who can take a rough kick as well as give it out/ Practice set pieces more is corners , throws ,so wasteful. But tall players who can both hold the ball and turn and attack on a 10 pence coin. Work on their toughness, bravery,sharpness and fitness more, they have become lazy and scared.
Learn to bury our chances, I thought may be if Trossard and Saka could have been more clinical in first half we could have easily won the game.
Another disappointing end to the season no matter if we’ve finished second or not .
How many times when the going gets tough do our so called best players go missing time and again ,absolutely pathetic performance one which had we won would have keep the pressure on city .
Seems to be coming a bit of a habit ,how long the owners keep backing this is anyone’s guess ,you cannot keep throwing money at a problem that doesn’t require it .
The impression I get is that MA just doesn’t have alot of faith in the squad as a whole. He is certain about the first XI or so, but after that, he’s not sure or confident about the others being able to do the business. Hence rotation for him has been out of the question. Ofcourse none of us can know this to be the absolute truth, it’s just my take.
Ramsdale is the best shot-stopper in the league and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone else. As time goes by he’ll cut out the odd mistake. and go on to become a legend for us.
It took me a while to start believing in Thomas Partey, but he did have a fine season until recently. For whatever reason he’s gone back to being a bit ponderous and has generally lost form.
Today’s footballers are great athletes, but they do like to “go down” too easily. For example Kiwior collapsing at the moment he did, is to me unbelievable bearing in mind that as a matter of urgency you have to stand up and defend the clear and present danger ! Adrenaline is usually enough to keep you going in that situation, even if you are in pain. Instinct should kick in. It was disappointing to see because I have hopes for him.
Not sure that the Everton/City result really had anything to do with some sort of pre-match deflation because they should have assumed that City would take the points at Goodison.
The right recruitment during the summer will see us improve as a squad, and contrary to what some people believe, City are not going to dominate forever.
Even if Napoli were willing to sell Osimhen he’d be too expensive for us. You’re right we need a proper CF. An old school killer striker whose sole purpose in life is to score goals. This would give us another dimension in order to keep opposition defenders guessing. At present we have excellent tricky ballers who are, however, similar to each other.
Game management can improve and it’s no shame to play against City or Liverpool with less than expansive football if it means coming away without losing.