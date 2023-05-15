The Six Lessons Arsenal learned from our shocking defeat to Brighton

It was an awful performance. by Skills1000

The injury to Martinelli also contributed to our weak attack yesterday. Saka should have been out of the first 11 some weeks ago. He looked tired. Nelson should have taken his place. If we had won against West Ham and Southampton, we could have been on the same points as Man City even if we lost to Brighton.

The lessons learnt are:

1. Arteta should learn to trust his squad and rotate effectively. You can’t start the same 11 week in week out

2. Ralmsdale Needs some reality check. He gets too casual and makes wrong decisions some times

3. Partey should stop passing it around in his own box rather, he should play it long. We conceeded from such and dropped points.

4. We need an A-list striker who is good in the air. Someone who can receive crosses. A physically imposing centre forward. Bid 100m pounds for Victor Osimhen. Adding A top centre forward means moving G Jesus to the right wing role to rotate with Saka. If Osimhen is not available, then Ivan Toney should be a target. We don’t need quantity. We need quality players.

5. We need a game plan on how to play teams like Man City and Liverpool.

6. Saliba is so important to this squad. We missed his leadership and composure in Defence.

What other lessons do you think we should learn from this game?

