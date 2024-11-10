The ‘Slegers in’ campaign is gaining traction with Arsenal Women fans

Renee Slegers, the interim manager for Arsenal women, remains unbeaten in her four matches at the helm, since Jonas Eidevall’s departure. The results are as follows:

Arsenal 4-1 Valerenga

West Ham 2-0 Arsenal

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 5-0 Brighton

If those were Arsenal Women’s results under their new manager, they would have congratulated the coach for such a promising start to their tenure. Weeks after Jonas Eidevall left and his assistant Slegers took over, the club is still reportedly searching for a new manager. But why are they focusing their efforts on finding a replacement for Eidevall when they already have Slegers?

Slegers might have once again revealed she doesn’t believe she is the right fit for that role, saying on Friday, “No, I am really not. I enjoy the role; I want to help the team go forward, to develop individuals, which was my role before, and now to try to help develop the team as well. Whoever comes next, I work hard to create a good setup, so that is really important, but what is also important is that we are in the moment now in this block and doing all we can to get results. After these two games, we have four points; that is ok, and now we have three games left.”

However, the Dutch coach certainly deserves consideration for the role of permanent manager for the Arsenal Women team. Prior to joining Arsenal in 2023, as Jonas Eidevall’s assistant head coach, she served as the head coach at Rosengard, where she notably succeeded Eidevall. As Eidevall honed the skills of Arsenal Women, she was also evolving as a coach with Rosengard. Eidevall was a head coach from Rosengard that successfully transitioned to Arsenal, and it is possible for another to do so, is it not?

Slegers maintains that she has no desire to become the Arsenal Women boss, but as the “Slegers in” campaign gains traction with fans, she might find herself compelled to accept the position. The team have already placed their trust in her, and we fans are embracing her ideas, and her results.. Surely, what more could she ask for to achieve success as the Arsenal Women boss?

Michelle M

