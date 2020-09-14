The small differences between Mr Wenger and Sr Arteta

Wenger v Arteta! by Shenel

There are many differences between Monsieur Wenger and Senor Arteta, as we know; one being that one is a legend of the game and the other is for sure working his way up to becoming a legend of the game.

But, one main difference I have noticed is when it comes to fielding their Arsenal teams week in, week out.

Where Arsene Wenger could really go a whole season playing the same first XI, especially if he thought it worked or even didn’t at times, he would rarely switch up the players, and he even took an age to make substitutions in the game leaving it until the 80 minute mark in some games.

On the other hand, though we have seen that Arteta is not afraid to make changes before the start of each game, and gives chances to those players whom he sees working hard for that match-week in training, who look like they want it more, passionately fighting for every ball.

Every week for our players must be like a new challenge and test under Arteta and just because they played the week before does not necessarily mean they will play the next game.

Although I like Arteta’s way as it is refreshing to see that nobody has a fixed place in the team, I worry that if there happens to be too many changes for each game throughout the season that it could break up the momentum of the team, resulting in potential losses.

I hope that this doesn’t happen, because I somehow don’t think it would get to that extreme of so many players having to be changed. However, it is nice to know and see that the manager is keeping the players guessing and on their toes throughout the season.

The passion Arteta has mirrors that of what Arsene Wenger has for the beautiful game, if Arteta can emulate Wenger’s title winning success as well then I am sure as Arsenal fans we have so much more to look forward to with him at the helm. Gooners?

Shenel Osman