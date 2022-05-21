The squad that Arsenal need to win Europa League and Top 4 next season

Arsenal 2022/23 Europa League Challenge by Sean O’Hara

This season’s end did fall apart but we have to look forward to next season. I’ll start with good news in MARTINELLI’s no11 number swap which is brilliant & he fully deserves it. The no2 is available, Saliba? We have to concentrate on this summer as soon as Monday morning arrives.

We need to prepare for next season with a few additions to this squad, who now have a year’s experience together in the league as a young team, the youngest in England, 4th in Europe.

Since it is Europa for next season then we should be smart in who we buy and let go of the ones that need to leave for us to move forward. I still think Leno, Xhaka, Elneny, Eddie, Soares, Pepe & Laca should all be allowed to leave.

Leno has a replacement in Turner already, Replace Laca with a top striker, Balogun can take Eddie’s spot with plenty of chances in Europe. I’d love Nunez but no UCL it’s never happening. This is going to be the hardest choice to make!

Lokonga needs to step up and slot in like Elneny does & he can do it, but Xhaka needs replaced with a Bissouma/Kamara type or both men would be ideal & the latter is free.

White in my opinion isn’t good enough for CB, RB could be an option to battle with the injury riddled Tomi who is super but unlucky.

– Saliba has to return to this first team squad now and given that no2 & a spot alongside Gabriel as he needs someone to compliment him, and they could do that for each other.

With the Sales above we can afford a Top Striker to not damage our budget.

Roughly £80m+ in Sales, a lot of wages saved to pay the incoming player.

Kamara is free, Bissouma will cost £30m at least. Saliba, Turner, Trusty, and Marquinhos is coming too, but he may be loaned out, but we will see.

How could we not then go and buy a winger like Gakpo & a creative midfielder like Aouar? That’s not a lot of money spent and a possible squad.

Example.

Gk – Ramsdale Turner Okonkwo

RB – Tomi White

CB – Saliba Gabriel Holding Trusty

LB – Tierney Tavares

DM – Partey Kamara

CM – Aouar Lokonga

AM – Øde Smith Rowe

RW – Saka Gakpo

LW – Martinelli

CF – No9 Balogun

This is only a little scenario which 99.9% of these signings are not going to happen but we do need to get rid of the players mentioned above with suitable replacements. With a squad like this how could we not challenge for Top4 and possibly a great run in the Europa League, as winning it with this squad had to be the no1 priority.

Who would you fit into this squad instead? OR Do we talk about the complete collapse of our Top4 challenge & question if Mikel is the right man to take this squad Into the Europa League & Premier league campaign after his badly timed announcement of his contract?

Some light-hearted discussions until Sundays visit from Everton. I know the UCL is technically not over yet points-wise, but Norwich is not beating Spurs, and we may struggle against Everton who have nothing to lose but to enjoy their last game.

Sean O’Hara

