The squad that Arsenal need to win Europa League and Top 4 next season

Arsenal 2022/23 Europa League Challenge by Sean O’Hara
This season’s end did fall apart but we have to look forward to next season. I’ll start with good news in MARTINELLI’s no11 number swap which is brilliant & he fully deserves it. The no2 is available, Saliba? We have to concentrate on this summer as soon as Monday morning arrives.
We need to prepare for next season with a few additions to this squad, who now have a year’s experience together in the league as a young team, the youngest in England, 4th in Europe.
Since it is Europa for next season then we should be smart in who we buy and let go of the ones that need to leave for us to move forward. I still think Leno, Xhaka, Elneny, Eddie, Soares, Pepe & Laca should all be allowed to leave.
Leno has a replacement in Turner already, Replace Laca with a top striker, Balogun can take Eddie’s spot with plenty of chances in Europe. I’d love Nunez but no UCL it’s never happening. This is going to be the hardest choice to make!
Lokonga needs to step up and slot in like Elneny does & he can do it, but Xhaka needs replaced with a Bissouma/Kamara type or both men would be ideal & the latter is free.
White in my opinion isn’t good enough for CB, RB could be an option to battle with the injury riddled Tomi who is super but unlucky.
– Saliba has to return to this first team squad now and given that no2 & a spot alongside Gabriel as he needs someone to compliment him, and they could do that for each other.
With the Sales above we can afford a Top Striker to not damage our budget.
Roughly £80m+ in Sales, a lot of wages saved to pay the incoming player.
Kamara is free, Bissouma will cost £30m at least. Saliba, Turner, Trusty, and Marquinhos is coming too, but he may be loaned out, but we will see.
How could we not then go and buy a winger like Gakpo & a creative midfielder like Aouar? That’s not a lot of money spent and a possible squad.
Example.
Gk – Ramsdale Turner Okonkwo
RB – Tomi White
CB – Saliba Gabriel Holding Trusty
LB – Tierney Tavares
DM – Partey Kamara
CM – Aouar Lokonga
AM – Øde Smith Rowe
RW – Saka Gakpo
LW – Martinelli
CF – No9 Balogun
This is only a little scenario which 99.9% of these signings are not going to happen but we do need to get rid of the players mentioned above with suitable replacements. With a squad like this how could we not challenge for Top4 and possibly a great run in the Europa League, as winning it with this squad had to be the no1 priority.
Who would you fit into this squad instead? OR Do we talk about the complete collapse of our Top4 challenge & question if Mikel is the right man to take this squad Into the Europa League & Premier league campaign after his badly timed announcement of his contract?
Some light-hearted discussions until Sundays visit from Everton. I know the UCL is technically not over yet points-wise, but Norwich is not beating Spurs, and we may struggle against Everton who have nothing to lose but to enjoy their last game.
Sean O’Hara
Published mine yesterday. There is currently 32 players in our first team squad if you include the 2 new signings from the States.
Arteta said the other day that he wants to work with a squad of 3 keepers and 22 outfield players. The first group is closed, it’s just about who he sells or loans out. IMO he will sell Leno and Runarrsson then rotate Smith and Hillson as his no.3 keeper whilst loaning out Hein and Okonkwo. Though I would not be surprised if he kept Runarrsson as no.3 keeper and loaned the other 2 out as well.
Leaving him Ramsdale Turner Runarrsson
In defence he will want 8 defenders I think those will be Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Saliba, Holding, Hickey.
His midfield 6, Partey Tielemans Sambi, Elneny or Maitland-Niles Odegaard, Xhaka or Kamara
His 6 forwards Saka, Nelson, SmithRowe, Martinelli, Jesus, Calvert-Lewin
That squad still has 4 under 21s so a few more could be added if he wants? I think Tavares and Balogun will be sent on loan if we sign 2 strikers and recall Nelson, if not Tavares could well become a winger, Balogun could be the back up striker.