The stats for Fabian Ruiz show he would be a big improvement on Thomas Partey for Arsenal

According to recent rumours, Arsenal is seriously considering signing Fabián Ruiz from PSG this summer. Apparently Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of his countryman, who excelled in the Euro 2024 European Championships.

According to Duncan Castles, Arsenal has begun talks with PSG about signing the Spaniard, with the deal likely to be a loan with an obligation to buy.

And, with reports claiming Arsenal’s desire to sell Thomas Partey, who has yet to hold contract discussions despite his contract expiring next summer, it may end up being a Partey-out Ruiz affair. One may wonder if the move (replacing Partey with Ruiz) makes sense.

Well, I have come across Fabian Ruiz’s stats before joining PSG, and I’m convinced that if Thomas Partey leaves, he could be his best replacement.

In Ruiz’s two most successful years at Napoli (20/21 and 21/22), his stats were superior to those of Partey in 21/22 and 22/23.

-minutes 4953 to 4511

-Progressive passes (446 to 350)

-Progressive carries 119 to 54

-Goals + Assists 15 to 6

-Shots 83 to 72

-attempted passes 4306 to 3199

-completed passes 3853 to 2763

-completed pass percentage: 89.5% to 86.4%

-shot creating actions 196 to 132

-tackles won in the defensive third 48 to 42 (same quantity overall: 132).

-carries 3008 to 2205 and a 30% higher carrying distance

Ruiz’s arrival on loan may not hinder the Mikel Merino swoop, making the deal even more feasible. Like GK David Raya last season, Arsenal may decide if he’s what they want while he’s on loan.

Daniel O

