The stats prove that buying Trossard is definitely not a panic move by Arsenal

Is Trossard a panic move for Arsenal? Brighton’s leading player in attacking efforts! by Dimitis

There are more than a few who will say that Leandro Trossard is a panic move from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. But there are also the numbers that will come to contradict them. Which will let them know that no Brighton player is as involved as the Belgian in the Seagulls’ attacking efforts!

Arsenal appear to be “one step away” from a very important transfer move, as they have agreed everything with Brighton’s Leandro Trossard, at a time when the Seagulls are willing to sell the Belgian in order to avoid losing him for no financial reward six months from now.

The “glass” between him and Roberto De Zerbi has been cracked and the Gunners knew it. They could not get the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk, so they turned to the alternatives they had. They realized the problem between Trossard and the Italian and rushed to take up his case.

No panic moves. In fact, the other way around. A very convincing plan from Edu, who chose to pay much less than the 90 million Arsenal would have for the Ukrainian, to get a player with a different background.

A player of a good age (28 years old), who already knows the reality of the Premier League and will not have to adapt to new circumstances. “He “shone” in England, stood out at Brighton, worked brilliantly with Graham Potter and looks ready to take the step up.

As for the question of whether Arsenal went into the process of buying Trossard, with their main argument being to avoid being without a player, the answer is simple. Arsenal does not spend without reason, but tries to rationalize every purchase.

Let’s not forget the fact that Leandro Trossard is the main reason Brighton attack for such long periods of the game. It is, after all, the group with the most goals of any club in the Premier League since the league resumed, with the Belgian having the most involvement of anyone in the club’s attacks.

Either by shooting, passing or being the one to make the so-called “key pass”. A transfer that will result in… assist, before the final pass. The numbers “prove” it and the most sceptical could be convinced of the usefulness of such an addition.

Brighton’s attacks rely heavily on Trossard, with the Belgian having played 1325 minutes this season, being Brighton’s leading player in attacking actions. He shoots on 2.5 of his offensive attempts, passes the ball 1.4 of the time and creates space for himself also at 1.4, recording seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances this season.

So on average, Trossard has either direct or indirect involvement in the way the Seagulls attack, in 5.3 of their attacks! No one has a higher one, with Solly March trailing by one less percentage point and Alexis McAllister third on the list.

Therefore, if you consider that Brighton are the best and most consistent team of the “mid-table” teams after Newcastle, Arsenal are adding their best creative player to their roster, while also paying 70 million less than they would have paid for Mudryk.

It doesn’t look like a defeat, but a perfectly calculated choice, which at the end of the season will count as a success!

Dimitris Manakos

