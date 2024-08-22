Arsenal News Latest News

The stats say Ben White should have been in the PFA Team of the Year

Five Gunners (David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard) made the PFA Team of the Year, but one more Gunner should have made the team. A lot of Premier League fans believe that Ben White deserves to be in that TOTY instead of Kyle Walker.

In recent seasons, White has been a standout player for Arsenal on the right wing. His partnership with Xhaka on that side has proven to be a formidable force for their opponents. I bet every team would love to have their own Ben White. The Englishman is quite the character, you know. He may not catch your eye right away, but once you witness his determination and enthusiasm, you can’t help but appreciate his worth.

He is entirely focused on achieving success, even if it necessitates performing the team’s “dirty work.” He’s willing to do whatever it takes for the team, regardless of how it might affect his reputation with opposing fans. Despite this, his outstanding technical skills make him highly reliable, adaptable, and long-lasting—qualities that are difficult to find in others.

When you look at the graphics above, it’s clear that he outperforms Kyle Walker. However, we know he doesn’t need any awards to earn recognition. His contributions in red and white are enough to earn him the utmost respect from Arsenal fans.

Give Ben White some respect at least!

