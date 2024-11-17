The stats say it all under Arsenal Women’s interim head coach v former coach Eidevall

It doesn’t make sense that Arsenal are looking for a new women’s head coach, when they already have the perfect Jonas Eidevall replacement. Jonas Eidevall left his role as Arsenal women’s boss in October 2024; he got Arsenal Women off to a very poor start to the season and just had to leave.

Arsenal, under Jonas Eidevall in 2024/25, had the following results (across all competitions):

9 games

17 goals scored

10 goals conceded

4 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses

Arsenal needed to turn things around and, six games after Jonas Eidevall’s departure, they’ve done just that. Renee Slegers has been nothing short of amazing. The Dutch tactician not only has Arsenal’s mojo back, but the girls are playing with smiles on their faces. She is in charge of team selection, tactics, and substitutions, and it’s clear that the girls enjoy playing under her.

Slegers has been exceptional; the individual who assumes the role of Arsenal Women’s head coach has a tough task to sustain this Arsenal resurgence.

Following a 3-0 victory over Spurs in North London on Saturday 16th November, Slegers has stabilized the situation at Arsenal. She’s gotten the results.

Arsenal under Renée Slegers in 2024/25, had the following results (across all competitions):

6 games

19 goals scored

2 goals conceded

5 wins, 1 draw

If it is working, why change it? If it’s not broken, why fix it?

Renee Slegers, as Arsenal’s interim manager, has been a hit. Under her guidance, our Gunner women have achieved success and, as important, they look like they’re confident and hungry for a LOT more success to come!

Interestingly, when asked if she wants the Arsenal job, Slegers was coy in her response, saying, as per Arseblog, “The block has gone really well so far, and we have one more game ahead of us, and we’re going to do everything to get a good result and performance in that last game. After that, we start breathing, but at the moment we stay in this focus because we have a lot of hard work to do.”

Should Arsenal allow Slegers to remain at the helm while everything is going so well? That would be my preference – let Slegers get another season, with The Arsenal, under her belt.

What are your thoughts on Renee Slegers?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….