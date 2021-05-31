The stats say that Sterling would be a perfect buy for Arsenal

Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Man City’s Raheem Sterling makes sense

For the majority of last campaign, there was one evident thing at the Emirates Stadium which eventually cost them a European place. Their attack.

Even though the Gunners boasted off an impressive defense, shipping in just 39 goals in 38 Premier League games, their numbness at the other end of the pitch is what made the 2020/21 campaign a hard-watch for the club’s faithful.

The DailyMail reported that Arsenal have shown interest in Raheem Sterling as well as Riyad Mahrez.

A deal for Sterling makes more sense than Mahrez due to the fact that the Englishman is four years younger than the Algerian. Arsenal also boast players (Nicolas Pepe) of the similar ilk to Mahrez.

Acquiring the services of Sterling can give whole new sharpness to the Gunners’ knife at the final third. They don’t boast a player in their squad who is as consistent in contributing to goals/assists than the City man.

Although a few supporters might argue that signing the England international will eat up the precious minutes of their prodigal player Gabriel Martinelli. They should also consider asking themselves as where the club would look for answers if the Brazilian gets injured.

The former Liverpool man has always had a good end product in his career. At Liverpool, the 26-year-old had 23 goals and 25 assists in 129 appearances. Sterling’s move to City saw him become one of the best players in his position. The winger currently has a Goals/Assists ratio of an impressive 114/87 at the Etihad.

In the 2020/21 season, Sterling completed 0.50 SCA (completed dribbles which lead to a shot attempt) per 90 minutes, which places him in the top 11% of the wingers in the Premier League.

His GCA (Dribbles that lead to a goal) number also stood at 0.11 per 90, which placed him comfortably at the top 5%. While the Englishman achieved 4.44 dribbles per 90 on average. The Englishman’s figures of Passes under Pressure and Carries into Penalty Area also stood at an admirable 7.91 and 2.20.

Imagine a Gabriel Martinelli whose end product is pretty good. Whose decision making is impressive and who does not need any time for development. Although both players are similar types of players in terms of dribbling, Sterling can make Arsenal massively better from the get-go.

Moreover, the England international is a versatile player who can be deployed at several positions such as the right wing, left wing and even at center-forward. Transfermarkt values him around £81.00m.

If the Blues are looking at a fee anywhere close to it, then Arsenal should keep out of any deal. But if the Manchester club agree to let him go for a cut-price deal, then the London club acquiring his services makes sense.

Homegrown. Young. World Class. Experienced.

He is exactly the pedigree of player which can take the North London outfit where they envision themselves to be in.

Yash Bisht