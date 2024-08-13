The stats show just how much Arsenal Women are so happy to have Leah back in the side

Of course, there are the Arsenal women’s USA pre-season friendlies against the Washington Spirit on August 18 and Chelsea on August 25 to look forward to.

Nonetheless, we have less than 24 days until our Gunner women return to competitive football action, starting off the new season with a UEFA Women’s Champions League round-one qualifier against Rangers on September 4th at Meadow Park. Going into next season, we expect to have our strongest squad.

Leah Williamson is a player we missed at the start of last season but whose availability going into next season would be a significant boost. Williamson missed the first part of last season due to an ACL injury, which hampered coach Jonas Eidevall’s defence.

Fortunately, he’d be going into the new season with one of his most influential players, who, even on defence, still runs the show with her passes. A recent update revealed that Williamson has completed the most passes into the final third in the WSL since the start of the 2018–19 season. The list is as follows:

792 – Leah Williamson

727 – Alex Greenwood

635 – Lia Wälti

600 – Millie Bright

594 – Keira Walsh

587 – Sophie Ingle

It’s great to see Walti also make the list. Walsh’s inclusion on the list just serves as a reminder of the links to her signature. That said, with Leah Williamson in the heart of Arsenal’s women’s defence, the new season might get off to a better start than last year.

