The stats that should encourage Arsenal fans ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal are set to travel to the Etihad when hostilities return in the Premier League next weekend.

The result of the encounter could determine who wins the league, thus explaining the pressure ahead of the tie.

The Gunners have a horrible record at the Etihad with our last victory being in 2016 when we triumphed 2-0, courtesy of a goal apiece from Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud.

Despite this record, there is good reason to be hopeful ahead of Sunday’s clash and this is due to Manchester City’s record against the traditional big six they have faced at home this season.

The Citizens’ could only manage a draw against Liverpool, and trailed for 41 minutes against Chelsea before Rodri helped them secure a 1-1 draw.

A goal at the stroke of the normal regulation time from Dejan Kulusevski also denied them the maximum points against Tottenham.

The defending champions’ only victory against any of the top six that they have played at home this term was against Manchester United last month, coming from a goal down to beat their neighbors 3-1.

This means they’ve won just one out of the four games they have played against any of the big six at home this season which should encourage us ahead of the crunch tie.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also showing more vulnerability at the Etihad this season than they have in previous campaigns.

While they are yet to lose, they have dropped more points than they did last season and as much as they did two seasons ago, recording four draws out of the 14 games they have played.

Based on the foregoing, it is evident that the Citizens are not as dominant at home as they used to be in previous seasons.

Arsenal’s record against the big six and away record is another added reason to be hopeful ahead of Sunday’s clash.

We have not lost a game against any of the big teams this season, got maximum points against Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United at the Emirates and picked up a point at the Anfield and Stamford Bridge this season.

Our overall away record is also brilliant, as we boast the joint best away record in the division at the moment, losing just three times on the road.

Thus, there is a strong reason to be hopeful ahead of our meeting with the Citizens and coupled with the right mentality, the boys should be able to make us proud on Sunday at the Etihad.

