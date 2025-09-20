The stats that show Arsenal can nullify Haaland

Erling Haaland is once again in red-hot form and appears unstoppable as he pushes towards another Premier League Golden Boot. The Norwegian forward has developed a reputation for scoring in virtually every circumstance, even when Manchester City fall short collectively. His relentless output has made him their most decisive figure this season, underlined by his recent milestone of reaching 50 goals in the Champions League.

Despite this prolific run, Arsenal may take encouragement from his record against them. While Haaland continues to dominate most opponents, his statistics against the Gunners reveal a different story. On those occasions, Arsenal’s defenders have found effective ways to restrict his influence.

Arsenal’s Defensive Approach to Haaland

Central defender Gabriel has been at the heart of these efforts. He is regularly assigned the responsibility of marking Haaland and has shown a remarkable ability to neutralise the striker’s threat. The physical duels between the two have often ended with the Brazilian coming out on top, leaving Haaland visibly frustrated.

According to Football Insider, the Norwegian has been limited to only 19 touches across the last two seasons when facing Arsenal. During the 2023/2024 campaign, he failed to score in either of the league fixtures, with Arsenal’s back line successfully keeping him quiet.

The details of last season further illustrate this pattern. Haaland was unable to win any of his ground duels, completed only two passes, and touched the ball just ten times. For a striker who thrives on involvement and quick service, such statistics show how effectively Arsenal’s defence has learned to contain him.

The Challenge Ahead

While these numbers are reassuring for Arsenal, Haaland’s current form cannot be ignored. He has shown a ruthless streak this season that will test even the most disciplined defensive setups. His ability to find space and convert limited opportunities means Arsenal’s defenders will need to maintain their focus for the full 90 minutes.

Nevertheless, confidence remains high that they can repeat their past success. Arsenal’s recent record against Haaland suggests they know how to disrupt his rhythm, and if they manage to do so again, it could significantly increase their chances of securing an important result.

