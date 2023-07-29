The stats that underline why Arsene Wenger fully deserves his statue at Arsenal

Celebrating Arsene Wenger’s statue in stats

Arsene Wenger’s illustrious tenure as Arsenal’s manager is filled with remarkable achievements and historic moments that have left an indelible mark on the club’s history.

Beyond the three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and the legendary 49-game unbeaten streak, the Frenchman’s time in North London is adorned with impressive statistics that underscore his exceptional influence on the team and the game itself.

Here are some stats to jog up your memory:

Leading the club for a staggering 21 years and seven months, Wenger’s reign was unmatched, with no other Gunners manager coming close to his 1,235 matches in charge. Bertie Mee and George Graham, ranked second and third in longevity, were still 235 matches behind the iconic Frenchman when combined.

Football has a responsibility to make people forget about their problems: Wenger

👔 22 years

🎶 49 undefeated

🏆 7 FA Cups

🥇 3 Premier Leagues

❤️ 1 Arsène Wenger pic.twitter.com/VaQf7rx5fV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 28, 2023

During his time at Arsenal, Wenger oversaw a record 828 Premier League matches, leaving a legacy that remains unmatched by any other manager in the competition’s history. With 716 victories under his belt, the former Monaco boss boasted an impressive win ratio of 57.98% and an average of 1.96 points per Premier League match during his era.

Under Wenger’s guidance, the North London outfit’s attacking prowess was undeniable, netting an impressive 2,298 goals at an average of 1.86 goals per match. The team’s goal difference during that period stood at an astonishing +1,071.

Throughout his tenure, Arsene’s Arsenal teams were known for their attacking flair, producing 13 seasons where they scored 100 goals or more, making up 59% of such campaigns in the club’s history.

In addition to his success in domestic competitions, Wenger solidified his place in FA Cup history with seven triumphs, surpassing George Ramsey’s record of six wins.

Wenger’s influence on player development was evident, as he handed first-team debuts to an astonishing 83 players from the Arsenal academy. Notable names such as Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie became integral to the club’s success during his tenure.

The team’s top scorer during the legendary manager’s reign was the iconic Thierry Henry, who found the net an impressive 228 times, followed by Robin van Persie with 132 goals and Theo Walcott with 108.

Arsenal have unveiled an Arsene Wenger statue outside The Emirates. A true legend of the game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/50jZISpAQr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2023

His managerial brilliance extended to defensive records as well, with the Reds conceding just 17 league goals during the 1998/99 season, the best-ever defensive performance in the club’s history.

Unparalleled consistency marked Wenger’s era, as Arsenal secured 20 consecutive top-four finishes, showcasing his ability to maintain a high standard of performance over extended periods.

Away from home, Wenger’s teams also showcased resilience, going unbeaten for an astonishing 588 days in the Premier League between March 2003 and October 2004.

This day will always be special 🔴⚪️❤️ So glad to see this in person One Arsene Wenger !!! So excited to see him again next Wednesday 📣🙌🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/FgeILcsCxq — AB (@breezybalal) July 28, 2023

Wenger’s influence extended beyond England, as players from 53 nations represented the club’s first team under his guidance, with England leading the way with 80 appearances.

From record-breaking achievements to a legacy of player development and attacking brilliance, Arsene Wenger’s statistics at Arsenal epitomize his exceptional tenure as a visionary manager who transformed the club’s identity and etched his name in football history.

‘Arsene Wenger’ is a name which has been etched in the hearts of the club’s faithful. He is a man who people from North London will never forget. Because he is Mr Invincible.

Writer – Yash Bisht