The stats that underline why Arsene Wenger fully deserves his statue at Arsenal

Celebrating Arsene Wenger’s statue in stats
Arsene Wenger’s illustrious tenure as Arsenal’s manager is filled with remarkable achievements and historic moments that have left an indelible mark on the club’s history.
Beyond the three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and the legendary 49-game unbeaten streak, the Frenchman’s time in North London is adorned with impressive statistics that underscore his exceptional influence on the team and the game itself.
Here are some stats to jog up your memory:
- Leading the club for a staggering 21 years and seven months, Wenger’s reign was unmatched, with no other Gunners manager coming close to his 1,235 matches in charge. Bertie Mee and George Graham, ranked second and third in longevity, were still 235 matches behind the iconic Frenchman when combined.
Football has a responsibility to make people forget about their problems: Wenger
👔 22 years
🎶 49 undefeated
🏆 7 FA Cups
🥇 3 Premier Leagues
❤️ 1 Arsène Wenger pic.twitter.com/VaQf7rx5fV
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 28, 2023
- During his time at Arsenal, Wenger oversaw a record 828 Premier League matches, leaving a legacy that remains unmatched by any other manager in the competition’s history. With 716 victories under his belt, the former Monaco boss boasted an impressive win ratio of 57.98% and an average of 1.96 points per Premier League match during his era.
- Under Wenger’s guidance, the North London outfit’s attacking prowess was undeniable, netting an impressive 2,298 goals at an average of 1.86 goals per match. The team’s goal difference during that period stood at an astonishing +1,071.
- Throughout his tenure, Arsene’s Arsenal teams were known for their attacking flair, producing 13 seasons where they scored 100 goals or more, making up 59% of such campaigns in the club’s history.
The Arsène Wenger statue, outside the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. ❤️ [@charnsb1] #afc pic.twitter.com/5PkSSkAoF8
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 28, 2023
- In addition to his success in domestic competitions, Wenger solidified his place in FA Cup history with seven triumphs, surpassing George Ramsey’s record of six wins.
- Wenger’s influence on player development was evident, as he handed first-team debuts to an astonishing 83 players from the Arsenal academy. Notable names such as Patrick Vieira, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie became integral to the club’s success during his tenure.
- The team’s top scorer during the legendary manager’s reign was the iconic Thierry Henry, who found the net an impressive 228 times, followed by Robin van Persie with 132 goals and Theo Walcott with 108.
Arsenal have unveiled an Arsene Wenger statue outside The Emirates.
A true legend of the game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/50jZISpAQr
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 28, 2023
- His managerial brilliance extended to defensive records as well, with the Reds conceding just 17 league goals during the 1998/99 season, the best-ever defensive performance in the club’s history.
- Unparalleled consistency marked Wenger’s era, as Arsenal secured 20 consecutive top-four finishes, showcasing his ability to maintain a high standard of performance over extended periods.
- Away from home, Wenger’s teams also showcased resilience, going unbeaten for an astonishing 588 days in the Premier League between March 2003 and October 2004.
This day will always be special 🔴⚪️❤️
So glad to see this in person
One Arsene Wenger !!! So excited to see him again next Wednesday 📣🙌🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/FgeILcsCxq
— AB (@breezybalal) July 28, 2023
- Wenger’s influence extended beyond England, as players from 53 nations represented the club’s first team under his guidance, with England leading the way with 80 appearances.
From record-breaking achievements to a legacy of player development and attacking brilliance, Arsene Wenger’s statistics at Arsenal epitomize his exceptional tenure as a visionary manager who transformed the club’s identity and etched his name in football history.
‘Arsene Wenger’ is a name which has been etched in the hearts of the club’s faithful. He is a man who people from North London will never forget. Because he is Mr Invincible.
Even if Arteta or another manager breaks Wenger’s records at Arsenal in the future, it would be difficult to forget Wenger’s abilities that won three EPL trophies with cheap players
Only Ranieri did it better than Wenger, because Ranieri won EPL with a small team that just got promoted and the league was way more competitive than the one in Ferguson’s era
GAI, “cheap players”?
Why does everything you say always seem to have a counter meaning?
The reason that Ferguson had it all his own way, was that United were the equivalent of city today with their spending power.
Then along came Arsene Wenger, who challenged united head on, while unearthing some world class players, all done without the spending power of Ferguson.
Other clubs, such as liverpool, chelsea, spuds, villa etc were in the same situation as The Arsenal.
In fact, in GG’s last season, we finished 12th, so don’t come out with this crazy talk about there only being two teams – Wenger and Ferguson were the two best managers at that time.
A great article Yash, perhaps you could also have mentioned the fact that Arsene’s defensive goal average over his tenure, was better than GG ‘s…. who some consider the best defensive manager we have had?
It’s really good to know that Arsene seems to have healed the wounds inflicted by a section of our fan base and Mikel Arteta is hoping to use Arsene’s experience in loyalty, respect and man management in the future.
Once again, great article.
Ken1945 – nice saying.
I traveled from Norway to say Merci Wenger the 6th of May 2018, and it was worth every penny.
Arteta won’t
The title that Leicester won was incredible, but it was not a more competitive league than when Wenger won it – there were more big teams when Leicester did it, perhaps, but none of them showed up in that particular year. Not taking anything away from them, they played like champions and I enjoyed watching them do it, but the teams that would usually be challenging for the title simply weren’t at it.
Arsene won it with less squad depth than you’d probably need nowadays, I’d agree with that. Even utd under ferguson, with their monetary advantage, didn’t have great squad depth in the early 2000s, but the league was still tough – you had to have quality and the mentality of champions to win it.
He promoted 83 academy players? That is astronomical. It shows what kind of a manager he was. He was the cook not the eater. He was the maker not the user.
Compared to our current manager who has promoted the total of 0 academy players in 4 years in charge while spending 600 million in fees, the status in talent and intelligence is obvious between the two. The former made his own money while the latter use the blank checkbook in its fullest.
Very interesting Theo Walcott stats. Who would have thought…
I don’t think any statistical justification is necessary (not that they aren’t impressive – they are). I don’t think many of even his biggest detractors would say Arsene Wenger shouldn’t have a statue outside the stadium. He’s clearly an arsenal legend and one of the most influential figures in the history of the club.
Merci Wenger is the greatest legend in our modern club history. It’s time to be respectful and say Thank You Arsène Wenger 🫶
If it wasn’t for the financial strain due to building The iconic Emirates Stadium, which he had a hand in all the way, he would have won all major trophies in Europe!! Even the funds for its construction couldn’t be approved without him penning down a long term contract. Derailed his prime career due to the sacrifice and commitment to The Arsenal. That’s more than a legend we had as Arsenal fans. I believe Arsenal wouldn’t be the club it is if it wasn’t for him. He deserves more than a statue!!!
No manager in the world can do what he’s done for a club.
Always and forever in our hearts!
Merci Arsène
I honestly think the move to the Emirates was an absolute disaster!
I can see why they wanted it, but all it did was take us backwards. Almost two decades later, and just four FA cups to show for it, and the quick dismantling of the Invincibles.
It hamstrung Wenger financially as well, and along with Dein going, finished him off. Like you say, probably would have won so much more.
Never should have left Highbury.