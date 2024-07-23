The story of Arsenal Women’s Emily Fox is remarkable, and an inspiration for young girls

Emily Fox is one of the Arsenal Women set to compete at the Paris Olympics, which begin on Thursday. Ahead of the games, Fox has spoken about her journey from her development stage days, to playing for a top WSL club like Arsenal and representing her country on the grandest platform of all, the Olympics. The Arsenal right-back claims that it is her faith and love for football as a team sport that has led her to where she is now.

She talks about the disappointment she experienced upon rejection due to her being considered not good enough and how she managed to tear both of her ACLs while still competing in college, to finally get a break and feature in the U-20 World Cup.

She speaks of how, after college, the NWSL drafted her, but she asserts that her journey has been markedly different from most of her teammates’. Regardless, she cherishes the admiration she receives from Arsenal fans and will persist in her self-belief as she strives for excellence.

Speaking to Under Armour Fox said, “To me, belief is different than confidence and obviously different than arrogance. Belief is a lot stronger. I’m Emily Fox, and this is my origin story. My parents dropped me off at the pitch. Bunch of girls all around, and not really much was going on in my head except the ball in front of me.

“I loved the team aspect of football. I felt really connected with my teammates. Getting the invitation for a Nashville camp was really exciting and nerve wracking. I always wanted to do extras. Always wanted to stay late, and then I went to maybe 1 or 2 more.

“And then after that, I got cut. After that meeting, cried. Not a good feeling. These are coaches. They’re giving me honest feedback.

“Having had a taste for that environment, I wanted to get back. I did start working on all the things they told me I needed to work on. I did both my ACLs in college. It was the first major surgery I’d ever had. There was a U-20 World Cup, and I did end up making that.

“Having that goal really helped me. Honestly, it wasn’t until college that I really started playing outside back fully. It definitely was like a big transition. I feel like now I have a much greater appreciation of the art of defending. The only way you learn is in the games and in training.

“I was able to finish out college and then get drafted into the NWSL. Growing up, it was a lot harder to watch women’s football, and at that point, it was hard to see myself there. When I went into the room with the arsenal wall and badge and hearing, like, my chant for the first time, it was just very surreal. I think this is just a start really. My journey has been so different from all the players around me.

“There’s gonna be ups and downs, and so just embracing that, embracing yourself. But I do always feel like I have that belief in me. Even if I’m not feeling confident or not doing well, I can get through this.”

The story of the former North Carolina Courage right-back is truly remarkable, and it should serve as a source of inspiration for young girls.

Aside from Fox, Gunners will be watching her Arsenal teammates Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Kyra Cooney-Cross compete for Australia, Laia Codina and Mariona Caldentey for Spain, and Cloe Lacasse for Canada at the Olympics.

