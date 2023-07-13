The strengths and weaknesses of Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz

As per Harry Redknapp on talkSPORT, we are still waiting to see the best of Havertz, something he said needs to change: “I think he’ll (Rice) be a great signing for them. I think they’ve made a couple—him and Havertz. We haven’t seen the best of him. He’s got to be better than what he has shown at Chelsea. I think they are two big signings for Arsenal.”
The German ought to improve next season; he ought to show Premier League fans a better version of himself after Arteta decided to take a chance on him, convincing the club to pay £65 million to sign him.
As per WhoScored, the 24-year-old has two weaknesses. He is mostly caught offside, which should change at the Emirates as he won’t be playing the striking role. Besides the offside worry, he needs to work on his finishing, as it is not among his strengths.
He could have a good season if he can overcome those two flaws. His strengths qualify him as a player the Arsenal technical bench can look to for magic on the pitch. His passing ability, aerial ability, ability to hold the ball, and defensive instincts (which many have questioned) provide him with the “ammunition” to explode at the Emirates.
Havertz brings another dimension to Arsenal’s attack (though as a midfielder); hopefully, he lives up to the expectation of being Xhaka’s ultimate replacement in the Arsenal starting lineup next term.
Daniel O
Think the gaffer is aiming to use Havertz like his long time sparring partner Marouane Fellaini.
Whether it’s to his chest, head or feet, Fellaini has an incredible capacity to receive and hold up the ball to allow others to run on, or play off the Belgian or to take the chance to get back into position.
I suspect we are going to see a lot of that from the German, in and around the box or the final third.