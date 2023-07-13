The strengths and weaknesses of Arsenal’s new signing Kai Havertz

As per Harry Redknapp on talkSPORT, we are still waiting to see the best of Havertz, something he said needs to change: “I think he’ll (Rice) be a great signing for them. I think they’ve made a couple—him and Havertz. We haven’t seen the best of him. He’s got to be better than what he has shown at Chelsea. I think they are two big signings for Arsenal.”

The German ought to improve next season; he ought to show Premier League fans a better version of himself after Arteta decided to take a chance on him, convincing the club to pay £65 million to sign him.

As per WhoScored, the 24-year-old has two weaknesses. He is mostly caught offside, which should change at the Emirates as he won’t be playing the striking role. Besides the offside worry, he needs to work on his finishing, as it is not among his strengths.

He could have a good season if he can overcome those two flaws. His strengths qualify him as a player the Arsenal technical bench can look to for magic on the pitch. His passing ability, aerial ability, ability to hold the ball, and defensive instincts (which many have questioned) provide him with the “ammunition” to explode at the Emirates.

Havertz brings another dimension to Arsenal’s attack (though as a midfielder); hopefully, he lives up to the expectation of being Xhaka’s ultimate replacement in the Arsenal starting lineup next term.

Daniel O

