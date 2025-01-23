The summer transfer window will be expensive if we don’t address issues in January

As of writing, Arsenal are yet to make any new signings, even though the end of the transfer window is fast approaching. What began as a reactionary window for the club has turned into a more urgent situation due to unforeseen circumstances, mainly injuries. These setbacks have forced the club to actively search for reinforcements. While there have been many indications that a signing may soon be made, the truth is difficult to discern amidst the flood of reports. The longer it takes to finalise a deal, the less likely it becomes that Arsenal will bring anyone in before the deadline. Should the window close without any new arrivals, it will place an even greater burden on next summer’s transfer window.

Failing to secure a forward this month could harm Arsenal’s current campaign, but it would also have long-term implications. If a forward is not signed in January, the need to address that position will carry over to the summer, inevitably making it a more expensive transfer window. This is not the only reason why it could become costly. The sheer number of expected departures at the end of the season will require significant investment in replacements. For instance, Jorginho and Thomas Partey are almost certain to leave when their contracts expire, meaning at least one or two new midfielders will need to be signed. Additionally, the loans of Neto and Raheem Sterling are unlikely to be made permanent, further increasing the need for reinforcements.

On top of this, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, Jakub Kiwior, and even Takehiro Tomiyasu could depart in the summer or the next transfer window, necessitating further replacements. All of these potential outgoings could leave Arsenal in a precarious situation. The club, already in need of reinforcements, might suddenly require seven or eight new players. To maintain squad depth and quality, the majority of these additions would need to be high-calibre signings, making it a very challenging window to navigate. The higher the stakes, the greater the risk of errors, which could seriously harm Arsenal’s chances in the following season.

Bringing in a forward during this window could help ease some of that burden. With just under two weeks remaining until the window closes, there is still time to be optimistic. However, the urgency to act is undeniable.

BENJAMIN KENNETH