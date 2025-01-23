The summer transfer window will be expensive if we don’t address issues in January

As of writing, Arsenal are yet to make any new signings, even though the end of the transfer window is fast approaching. What began as a reactionary window for the club has turned into a more urgent situation due to unforeseen circumstances, mainly injuries. These setbacks have forced the club to actively search for reinforcements. While there have been many indications that a signing may soon be made, the truth is difficult to discern amidst the flood of reports. The longer it takes to finalise a deal, the less likely it becomes that Arsenal will bring anyone in before the deadline. Should the window close without any new arrivals, it will place an even greater burden on next summer’s transfer window.
Failing to secure a forward this month could harm Arsenal’s current campaign, but it would also have long-term implications. If a forward is not signed in January, the need to address that position will carry over to the summer, inevitably making it a more expensive transfer window. This is not the only reason why it could become costly. The sheer number of expected departures at the end of the season will require significant investment in replacements. For instance, Jorginho and Thomas Partey are almost certain to leave when their contracts expire, meaning at least one or two new midfielders will need to be signed. Additionally, the loans of Neto and Raheem Sterling are unlikely to be made permanent, further increasing the need for reinforcements.
On top of this, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, Jakub Kiwior, and even Takehiro Tomiyasu could depart in the summer or the next transfer window, necessitating further replacements. All of these potential outgoings could leave Arsenal in a precarious situation. The club, already in need of reinforcements, might suddenly require seven or eight new players. To maintain squad depth and quality, the majority of these additions would need to be high-calibre signings, making it a very challenging window to navigate. The higher the stakes, the greater the risk of errors, which could seriously harm Arsenal’s chances in the following season.
Bringing in a forward during this window could help ease some of that burden. With just under two weeks remaining until the window closes, there is still time to be optimistic. However, the urgency to act is undeniable.
BENJAMIN KENNETH
This is why we need to win something this season.
I see a big “re-build” come the summer with the amount of people that could/should be leaving as this article suggests. This could then put us in a position where they will need time to settle in.
I think you make a good point about a rebuild, and I tend to take the view that the wheels should always be turning on that front. A league winning team in 2024 has shown that not being sufficiently proactive has been disastrous in 2024/25
What are you guys smoking? the signings need in the summer will still be the same, minus a deal we could make in January, however we will have less money to spend because of the inflated January cost…..stop being so closed minded. Also if we sell players, we get money back for them….
Just because you disagree with comments, why be so rude with the “What are you guys smoking” remarks? You can disagree and put your own thoughts why you disagree, without being a jerk😊.
You ‘spoiled’ that fine response by calling him a jerk! 🤣🤣
Please just buy Jonathan David so we can all move on with ours lives and moan about something else. He is a perfect hybrid of Havertz and Jesus, he will work hard for the team, score some goals, and he is an Arsenal fan!
I don’t understand why Arteta has this fixation with Sesko. Sure, he’s good but I wouldn’t drop 70m on him. Not when Vlahovic is cheaper and David is even cheaper than him.
I prefer Vlahovic and David over Sesko because they are both 25 so you kind of know what you are getting whereas Sesko for all his flamboyance is no more prolific than either of the aforementioned players, just a bit of an unknown and much more expensive.
Go on a juventus fan page and see what they are saying about Vlahovic.